Jennifer Saunders facts: Comedy star's age, husband, children and career explained

Jennifer Saunders in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Jennifer Saunders is one of the most celebrated and influential figures in British comedy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She has been making audiences laugh for over four decades with her witty and versatile performances, her brilliant writing, and her iconic characters.

From her early days as a member of The Comic Strip, to her long-running partnership with Dawn French, to her creation of the cult classic sitcom Absolutely Fabulous, Saunders has proven herself to be a master of humour and satire.