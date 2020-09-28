When Queen, the Beatles and Rod Stewart sang spectacular version of 'All You Need Is Love'

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Paul McCartney, Rod Stewart were joined by Phil Collins, Brian Wilson, Cliff Richard and Joe Cocker for an epic rendition of the Beatles classic 'All You Need Is Love', on June 4, 2002. Picture: Youtube/BBC/Party at the Palace

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

When members of the two biggest supergroups of the 20th century gathered together on stage in front of Buckingham Palace, the crowd knew it was going to be a moment to remember.

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Paul McCartney, Rod Stewart and Eric Clapton were joined by Phil Collins, Brian Wilson and Joe Cocker for an epic rendition of the Beatles classic 'All You Need Is Love', on June 4, 2002.

The incredible line-up was part of the finale of the 'Party At The Palace' concert held to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and touted by many as the greatest concert in Britain since Live Aid.

As all eight superstars broke into the first chorus of the song, the moment became even more spectacular when the best of British music - everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Bryan Adams to Cliff Richard and Tom Jones - appeared on stage to join them in singing the famous song.

The incredible line-up was part of the finale of the 'Party At The Palace' concert held to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and touted by many as the greatest concert in Britain since Live Aid. Picture: Youtube/BBC/Party at the Palace

Everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Bryan Adams to Cliff Richard and Tom Jones appeared on stage to sing 'All You Need In Love'. Picture: Youtube/BBC/Party at the Palace

The one-off performance came at the end of a night where the best of British music performed for the royal family live in front of a 12,000 crowd, an estimated 1 million people in the streets surrounding the palace and over 200 million watching on TV worldwide.

The concert marked the culmination of a huge national day of partying across the country and included some of the biggest hits from the Queen's 50-year reign.

See more: The inside story of why The Beatles really broke up

Queen's Brian May set the tone by opening the gig with an incredible guitar solo of 'God Save The Queen' from the roof of Buckingham Palace and with the support of an orchestra far down below.

The Buckingham Palace performance came at the end of a night where the best of British music performed for the royal family and for an estimated 1 million people in the streets surrounding the palace and over 200 million watching on TV worldwide. Picture: Youtube/BBC/Party at the Palace

Brian was later joined on stage by Roger Taylor to play 'Radio Gaga' with Phil Collins on lead vocals and 'We Will Rock You', 'We Are The Champions' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with the cast of the west end's We Will Rock You.

Other performances included Tom Jones singing 'Sex Bomb', Brian Wilson joined by the Corrs for a beautiful rendition of 'God Only Knows', Elton John performing 'I Want Love' and Eric Clapton giving a rousing rendition of 'Layla'.

Other performers that night included Shirley Bassey, Bryan Adams, Annie Lennox, Tony Bennett, Ricky Martin and Toploader - to name just a few - and gig is now considered the most impressive collection of musicians on a single stage.

Prince Charles joined the musicians on stage to pay tribute to his "Mummy" and give her a kiss on the hand. Pictured, The Queen and Prince Charles, June 2, 2002. Picture: Getty

In between the musical acts comedians performed stand-up routines including Lenny Henry, Ben Elton, Meera Syal, Ruby Wax and Dame Edna Everage and at the very end of the evening the Royal family themselves made their way on stage.

To the delight of the crowd, Prince Charles famously started his speech thanking the Queen for her service with the words “Your Majesty…..Mummy” to the delight of the crowd.

Afterwards the Queen and Prince Philip lit the National Beacon on the Mall and then joined the musicians and huge audience to watch the sky lit up by the largest fireworks show in the history of London. What a night!