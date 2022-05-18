8 times the Queen met music royalty: Elton John, Tom Jones, Madonna and more
18 May 2022, 13:49
Queen Elizabeth II may have met her fair share of royal family members and world heads of state, but the Monarch has also rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest stars in pop history.
Throughout her reign, The Queen has the privilege of meeting some of the greatest singers and songwriters of our time.
From The Beatles and Cliff Richard and Queen to George Michael, Sir Tom Jones and Take That - the Queen has seen them all.
As she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee and 70th year on the throne, Smooth takes a look back at some of the most iconic moments the Queen met kings and queens of pop.
Madonna
It was a night to remember when the Queen of Pop met the Queen of England at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.
The pair met at the World Premiere of new James Bond film Die Another Day in November 18, 2002.
Madonna had nervously practised her curtsey with John Cleese before the Queen arrived and upon shaking her hand, explained to the Queen that she sang the film's title track, to which the Monarch responded: "Oh really, did you?"
Lady Gaga
Gracious as ever Her Majesty the Queen is never ruffled by an awkward moment or unusual outfit.
This brilliant snap was taken backstage at The Royal Variety Performance in Blackpool in 2009.
Earlier in the evening, Lady Gaga had appeared on stage dressed at Elizabeth I and performed her hit song 'Speechless' while playing the piano suspended in the air.
We wonder what the monarch thought of Lady Gaga's latex tribute to her long-lost ancestor...
Barbra Streisand
The Queen met Barbra Streisand at the premiere of Funny Lady (the sequel to her hit movie Funny Girl) in 1975.
When it came to her turn in the line-up, Barbra famously asked the Queen: “Your Majesty, why is it that women have to wear white gloves to meet you and men don’t?”
The Queen didn’t know and replied, “I’ll have to think about that one. I suppose it’s tradition.”
Elton John, Cliff Richard, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones and Paul McCartney
As the world celebrated her Diamond Jubilee in 2012, the Queen was entertained by a massive concert in her honour in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.
The June 4 show saw performances from a huge array of stars including Robbie Williams, Cheryl Cole, Ed Sheeran, Annie Lennox, Stevie Wonder and Grace Jones.
As the evening came to a close the Queen met many of the stars backstage, resulting in this extraordinary photo.
Elizabeth II was pictured with Sir Elton John, Sir Cliff Richard, Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Tom Jones and Sir Paul McCartney – all of whom has performed earlier in the evening – you'd be hard-pressed to find a more impressive line-up of British stars in one snap!
The Spice Girls
The most famous pop group in the world met the most famous woman in the world backstage at the Royal Variety Performance on December 1, 1997.
Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Mel C and Mel B, lined up and curtseyed to the Queen after performing 'too Much' and 'Who Do You Think You Are' at London's Victoria Palace Theatre.
It wouldn't the group's only brush with royalty. Geri Halliwell famously patted Prince Charles' bottom in 1997 and years later Victoria Beckham would go on to attend not one but two royal weddings.
Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Brian May
The Queen met guitar legends Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Brian May during a Buckingham Palace event to honour the British music industry, in 2005.
The hilarious meeting made headlines at the time because the monarch didn't know who any of the famous musicians were.
The humble quartet made sure to introduce themselves all to the Queen before she said: "You've all been playing quite a long time," to which Clapton fired back, "About…god, 40 years!"
Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias famously met the Queen whilst wearing jeans and an untucked shirt, in 2007.
The moment happened as the Spanish star lined-up backstage at the Royal Variety Performance at the Empire Theatre, Liverpool on December 3.
Despite his slightly dishevelled appearance, the Queen looked delighted to meet the towering 6'1 star who earlier in the evening had performed a moving rendition of his smash hit song,'Tired of Being Sorry'.
Ellie Goulding
The Queen met English pop sensation, Ellie Goulding, at a reception to celebrate young people in the performing arts, at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2011.
Ellie went on to have a long relationship with the royal family and famously reportedly dated Prince Harry.
The singer is also a great friend of Princess Eugenie, attended Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle and famously sang Elton John's 'Your Song' at Prince William and Kate's wedding reception.