Queen Elizabeth II may have met her fair share of royal family members and world heads of state, but the Monarch has also rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest stars in pop history.

Throughout her reign, The Queen has the privilege of meeting some of the greatest singers and songwriters of our time.

From The Beatles and Cliff Richard and Queen to George Michael, Sir Tom Jones and Take That - the Queen has seen them all.

As she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee and 70th year on the throne, Smooth takes a look back at some of the most iconic moments the Queen met kings and queens of pop.

Madonna Madonna curtsies as she meets The Queen in 2002. Picture: Alamy It was a night to remember when the Queen of Pop met the Queen of England at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. The pair met at the World Premiere of new James Bond film Die Another Day in November 18, 2002. Madonna had nervously practised her curtsey with John Cleese before the Queen arrived and upon shaking her hand, explained to the Queen that she sang the film's title track, to which the Monarch responded: "Oh really, did you?" Watch the video of Madonna curtsying to The Queen, below...

Barbra Streisand Barbra Streisand meets the Queen in 1975. Picture: Alamy The Queen met Barbra Streisand at the premiere of Funny Lady (the sequel to her hit movie Funny Girl) in 1975. When it came to her turn in the line-up, Barbra famously asked the Queen: “Your Majesty, why is it that women have to wear white gloves to meet you and men don’t?”﻿ The Queen didn’t know and replied, “I’ll have to think about that one. I suppose it’s tradition.”

The Spice Girls Spice Girl Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) shakes hands with the Queen in 1997 as (L to R ) Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Mel C and Mel B (far right) look on. Picture: Alamy The most famous pop group in the world met the most famous woman in the world backstage at the Royal Variety Performance on December 1, 1997. Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Mel C and Mel B, lined up and curtseyed to the Queen after performing 'too Much' and 'Who Do You Think You Are' at London's Victoria Palace Theatre. It wouldn't the group's only brush with royalty. Geri Halliwell famously patted Prince Charles' bottom in 1997 and years later Victoria Beckham would go on to attend not one but two royal weddings.

Enrique Iglesias The Queen meets Enrique Iglesias in 2007. Picture: Alamy Enrique Iglesias famously met the Queen whilst wearing jeans and an untucked shirt, in 2007. The moment happened as the Spanish star lined-up backstage at the Royal Variety Performance at the Empire Theatre, Liverpool on December 3. Despite his slightly dishevelled appearance, the Queen looked delighted to meet the towering 6'1 star who earlier in the evening had performed a moving rendition of his smash hit song,'Tired of Being Sorry'.