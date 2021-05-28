'No Mummy!': The Queen bickers with the Queen Mother in a moment all mums can relate to

28 May 2021, 12:34

Elizabeth II was on the balcony with her mother at the Epsom Downs racecourse in 1991 as the pair watch the Queen's horse, Enharmonic, come fourth in the famous Epsom Derby.
Elizabeth II was on the balcony with her mother at the Epsom Downs racecourse in 1991 as the pair watch the Queen's horse, Enharmonic, come fourth in the famous Epsom Derby. Picture: BBC

By Giorgina Hamilton

Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother were at the Epsom Derby in 1991 when the pair squabbled over The Queen's 'watery eyes'.

Private footage of the Queen and The Queen Mother proves the pair had a relationship like any other mum and daughter across the world.

Elizabeth II was on the balcony with her mother at the Epsom Downs racecourse in 1991 as the pair watch the Queen's horse, Enharmonic, come fourth in the famous Epsom Derby.

Turning away from the race, a clearly disappointed monarch explains to her mum that her eyes are watering.

Turning away from the race, a clearly disappointed monarch explains to her mum that her eyes are watering.
Turning away from the race, a clearly disappointed monarch explains to her mum that her eyes are watering. Picture: BBC
Her Majesty she can be seen wiping tears from her face before saying to The Queen Mother: "Do you know that I haven't watched from a pair of binoculars for ages."
Her Majesty she can be seen wiping tears from her face before saying to The Queen Mother: "Do you know that I haven't watched from a pair of binoculars for ages.". Picture: BBC

Her Majesty she can be seen wiping tears from her face before saying to The Queen Mother: "Do you know that I haven't watched from a pair of binoculars for ages."

Pointing towards her face, she then says: "Look at it" before adding: "Pouring with tears!"

The Queen then explains to her mum: "I always watch it on the television."

Her mother then laughs and absently replies: "Oh dear. It is the emotion."

However in a moment felt by mothers and daughters everywhere, a frustrated monarch immediately rebutts: "No mummy!" before gesturing behind her: "It's if you look into the wind like that!"

The adorable footage was part of the 1992 BBC Documentary Elizabeth R and comes just weeks after new video emerged of The Queen and Prince Philip on holiday as newlyweds.

Filmed at the home of New Zealand Governor-General at the time, Sir Willoughby Norrie, and shot by his wife Patricia, the never-before-seen footage aired on April 8 – just one day before Prince Philip's death – as part of an ITV documentary exploring the Queen's life.

The Royal Family are famously private when it comes to allowing cameras into their lives, however the new generation of royals are embracing online technology are opening their doors to more home footage.

On April 30 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a beautiful family home video to celebrate their ten years as a married couple.

The footage shows the William and Kate playing with their children and roasting marshmallows in the garden of their home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

