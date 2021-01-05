When Princess Diana stunned onlookers with her extraordinary piano-playing skills

5 January 2021, 15:31

Princess Diana played the piano during the Royals' famous 1983 Australian tour, just months after welcoming their first child Prince William.
Princess Diana played the piano during the Royals' famous 1983 Australian tour, just months after welcoming their first child Prince William. Picture: ITN

Princess Diana and Prince Charles were on a tour of Australia in 1983 when she sat down and started to play the piano at the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music.

It's not often that the royals let their guards down but when Princess Diana was shyly puersuarded to play the piano for a group of eager onlookers in 1983, they weren't disappointed.

The beautiful moment took place during Prince Charles and Princess Diana's famous Australian tour, just months after welcoming their first child Prince William.

See more: The fascinating true story behind Princess Diana and John Travolta's infamous dance

The royals were visiting the Conservatoire of Music in Melbourne when famed cellist Professor Henri Touzeau to play a range of instruments.

The royals were visiting the Conservatoire of Music in Melbourne when famed cellist Professor Henri Touzeau to play a range of instruments.
The royals were visiting the Conservatoire of Music in Melbourne when famed cellist Professor Henri Touzeau to play a range of instruments. Picture: ITN
Diana was unwilling to play in front of hundreds of reporters, yet Henri Touzeau was undeterred and persuaded the Princess to step over the piano.
Diana was unwilling to play in front of hundreds of reporters, yet Henri Touzeau was undeterred and persuaded the Princess to step over the piano. Picture: ITN
It's not often that the royals let their guards down but when Princess Diana was shyly puersuarded to play the piano for a group of eager onlookers in 1983, they weren't disappointed.
It's not often that the royals let their guards down but when Princess Diana was shyly puersuarded to play the piano for a group of eager onlookers in 1983, they weren't disappointed. Picture: ITN

Prince Charles sat down and played a few notes on the cello but when it was Diana's turn the princess was more reluctant.

See more: Michael J Fox recalls 'nightmare' of sitting next to Princess Diana at Back to the Future premiere

Diana was unwilling to play in front of hundreds of reporters, yet Henri Touzeau was undeterred and persuaded the Princess to step over the piano.

Gaining confidence, Diana is seen throwing her handbag on the floor and pulling herself up purposefully to the piano before she begins to play an incredible version of Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No 2 in D-minor for the stunned audience.

The journalists begin snapping away and the Princess is lit up by flashing lights as she concentrates on playing the piano.

See more: What was Princess Diana's favourite music and was Duran Duran really her favourite band?

The clip comes after the dramatic 1983 tour of Australia was fictionalised for the highly-popular Netflix series The Crown, prompting new interest in the then-young royal couple.
The clip comes after the dramatic 1983 tour of Australia was fictionalised for the highly-popular Netflix series The Crown, prompting new interest in the then-young royal couple. Picture: ITN

After a few moments she suddenly stops playing and jumps up embarrassed, trying to get away as quickly as possible, but not before Touzeau plants a kiss on her cheek.

See more: Beautiful moment Michael Jackson and Princess Diana shyly first met

The shy Princess then scuttles across the auditorium to kind laughter from the gathered crowd and disappears into a back room as Prince Charles follows behind her.

The clip comes after the dramatic 1983 tour of Australia was fictionalised for the highly-popular Netflix series The Crown, prompting new interest in the then-young royal couple.

See more: The Crown season 4 soundtrack: What songs appear in the Netflix series?

Prince Charles became increasingly frustrated in Australia, not helped by the now infamous face Princess Diana made behind his back when he was giving a speech prompting the Prince to say “It’s amazing what ladies do when your back is turned”.

Years after the tour Princess Diana spoke about the unhappiness that had arisen between the pair, exacerbated by the Princess' huge popularity. Pictured at Uluru near Alice Springs.
Years after the tour Princess Diana spoke about the unhappiness that had arisen between the pair, exacerbated by the Princess' huge popularity. Pictured at Uluru near Alice Springs. Picture: Getty
“It was hot, I was jet-lagged, being sick,” she said of the trip to Alice Springs in the Andrew Morton biography Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words, “I was too thin,” she added.
“It was hot, I was jet-lagged, being sick,” she said of the trip to Alice Springs in the Andrew Morton biography Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words, “I was too thin,” she added. Picture: Getty

Years after the tour Princess Diana spoke about the unhappiness that had arisen between the pair, exacerbated by the Princess' huge popularity.

See more: Princess Diana's cherished friendships with George, Freddie, Bowie and more in pictures

“It was hot, I was jet-lagged, being sick,” she said of the trip to Alice Springs in the Andrew Morton biography Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words, “I was too thin,” she added.

Photographer Ken Lennox famously took a photograph of Princess Diana crying outside the Sydney Opera House and witnessed her crying.

“I’m about four feet from the princess and I’m trying to get a bit of the Opera House in the background and some of the crowd, and Diana burst into tears and wept for a couple of minutes," he told Vanity Fair.

See more: Elton recalls night Stallone and Richard Gere had fist fight over Princess Diana

“Charles I don’t think had noticed [Diana crying] at that stage. If he has, typical of Prince Charles to look the other way.”

Despite these difficulties, it has since been revealed that Diana loved music and it brought her great solace during her years as part of the royal family.

It has since been revealed that Diana loved music and it brought her great solace during her years as part of the royal family. Pictured, the pair dancing in Melbourne, 1983.
It has since been revealed that Diana loved music and it brought her great solace during her years as part of the royal family. Pictured, the pair dancing in Melbourne, 1983. Picture: Getty
Princess Diana was famously friends with the likes of George Michael and Elton John, and is said to have enjoyed a night on the town with Freddie Mercury. Pictured with George Michael and Mick Hucknall in 1993.
Princess Diana was famously friends with the likes of George Michael and Elton John, and is said to have enjoyed a night on the town with Freddie Mercury. Pictured with George Michael and Mick Hucknall in 1993. Picture: Getty

Diana was a particularly big fan of '80s icons Duran Duran and speaking at Diana's memorial concert in 2006, singer Simon Le Bon said: “We are honoured that she always referred to Duran Duran as her favourite band as she was certainly our favourite princess.”

Princess Diana was famously friends with the likes of George Michael and Elton John, and is said to have enjoyed a night on the town with Freddie Mercury, but she was also very keen on keeping up with the latest music trends of the era.

See next: The Queen is taught to use Zoom by Princess Anne in adorable behind-the-scenes video

In 2017, cassette tapes that once belonged to Diana went on display at Buckingham Palace.

The small case contained Diana's eclectic '80s and '90s collection, including albums by George Michael, Luciano Pavarotti, Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Céline Dion and Lionel Richie.

More from the Royal Family

It was later revealed that while Diana's dance with Travolta is now lauded as one of the most famous of all time, it almost didn't happen: The Princess, it seemed, had her eye on someone else for the iconic spin across the dancefloor.

The fascinating true story behind Princess Diana and John Travolta's infamous dance
Princess Diana and Michael J Fox at the UK premiere of Back to the Future in 1985

Michael J Fox recalls 'nightmare' of sitting next to Princess Diana at Back to the Future premiere

TV & Film

Princess Diana meeting with Duran Duran

What was Princess Diana's favourite music and was Duran Duran really her favourite band?

Music

Bowie and the Queen

8 stars who turned down honours from the Queen, from David Bowie to George Harrison

Features

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Paul McCartney, Rod Stewart were joined by Phil Collins, Brian Wilson, Cliff Richard and Joe Cocker for an epic rendition of the Beatles classic 'All You Need Is Love', on June 4, 2002.

When Queen, the Beatles and Rod Stewart sang spectacular version of 'All You Need Is Love'

Queen

More on Smooth

Roger Moore with Tanya Roberts

Bond girl and Charlie's Angels star Tanya Roberts has died, aged 65

TV & Film

Pet Shop Boys

QUIZ: Do you remember the lyrics to 'West End Girls' by Pet Shop Boys?

Quizzes

Can you win Family Fortunes

QUIZ: Can you win Family Fortunes? See how many top answers you can guess

Quizzes

Cereal quiz

QUIZ: Can you spot the breakfast cereals in these close-up photos?

Quizzes

The Bee Gees were in the midst of their Spirits Having Flown tour when they welcomed their younger brother Andy on stage for a rendition of 'You Should Be Dancing'.

When Andy Gibb joined the Bee Gees for a rare phenomenal performance of 'You Should Be Dancing'

Bee Gees

An Antiques Roadshow guest was stunned to learn the value of a policeman's helmet that belonged to her father and was once worn by John Lennon.

Value of John Lennon's helmet with Beatle star's 'DNA on it' stuns Antiques Roadshow guest

John Lennon