7 times George Michael blew us away with phenomenal cover songs

George Michael has a back catalogue of exceptional cover songs. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

George Michael's top 7 cover performances, from 'Killer' by Seal to 'The Long and Winding Road' by the Beatles proves the star's vocal range was unparallelled.

George Michael was more than just a pop star – he was a vocal powerhouse.

The Grammy and Brit Award-winning artist sold over 100 million record sales and had ten albums reach the Billboard 200.

But amongst the platinum selling albums and worldwide arena tours something often gets forgotten: George Michael has a back catalogue of exceptional cover songs.

From 1981 to 1986 George became world famous alongside Andrew Ridgeley in pop duo Wham!, but few knew the true power of the voice hidden behind the classic pop anthems.

By the time the shy boy from East Finchley ventured out as a solo artist in 1986, it quickly became clear the young singer's voice was unparalleled. A star – and his exceptional singing voice – was born.

Just days after his death in 2016, The Independent wrote: "No one else could stand up anywhere, anytime, and sing anything – and sing it brilliantly and always in his inimitable style — in the way George Michael could.

Whether it was performing the Beatles iconic 'The Long and Winding Road', 'Killer' by Seal or Nina Simone's jazz classic 'Feeling Good', George Michael gave us some of the best cover versions of a generation and made them his own.

An emphatic Sam Smith put it best: “He was his own genre. If he sang it, it’s a George song.”

Here are 7 of George Michael's best ever cover performances: