Sinead O'Connor facts: Irish singer's religion, songs, husband, children and more revealed

Sinead O'Connor in 2012. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Sinead O'Connor took the music world by storm in the early 1990s after her version of Prince's 'Nothing Compares 2 U' became an international hit.

Since then, Sinead has continued her singing career while getting involved with various projects and being outspoken about her religion and other personal beliefs.

She has strongly expressed her views on organised religion, women's rights, war, and child abuse among other topics.

But what is she up to now? Here are all the important facts about the singer-songwriter: