Elvis Costello facts: Singer's age, wife, children, health and real name revealed

Who is Elvis Costello and what is his real name?

Elvis Costello in 1978. Picture: Getty

Born Declan Patrick MacManus, Elvis Costello is an English musician, producer, author, TV presenter, and actor.

Elvis was born on August 25, 1954. He celebrated his 67th birthday in 2021.

He began his career in London's pub rock scene in the early 1970s, and later became part of the first wave of the British punk and new wave era later that decade.

Elvis has won several awards, including a Grammy Award, and has twice been nominated for the Brit Award for Best British Male Singer. In 2003, Costello and the Attractions were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Costello picked his stage name when he signed his first record deal with Stiff Records. His manager, Jake Riviera, suggested a name change and Costello went with Elvis Presley’s first name and his father’s stage name Costello.

His father, Ross MacManus, was a British band leader who went by the name Day Costello onstage.

He legally changed his name to Elvis Costello in 1977, then legally changed it to Declan Patrick Aloysius MacManus in 1986.