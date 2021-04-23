Seal facts: Singer's real name, wife, children and how he got his scars explained

Seal is one of the most successful singers of his generation, thanks to songs like 'Crazy' and 'Kiss From a Rose'.

Here are all the important facts about the legendary star every fan should know:

Who is Seal? Seal is a British singer-songwriter, who has sold over 20 million records worldwide. He first came to prominence for providing the vocals to Adamski's 1990 hit 'Killer', and he later scored international success on songs including 'Crazy' and 'Kiss from a Rose'. Read more: Seal's 7 greatest songs ever He has won multiple awards, including three Brit Awards, four Grammy Awards and an MTV Video Music Award. He also received two Ivor Novello Awards for songwriting. Seal was also a coach on The Voice Australia in 2012 and 2013, and returned in 2017.

How old is Seal and what is his real name? Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel was born on February 19, 1963 in Paddington, London. He celebrated his 58th birthday in 2021. Read more: When Jack Black perfectly sang 'Kiss from a Rose' on American Idol with Seal watching on His parents were his Nigerian mother Adebisi Ogundeji and African-Brazilian father, Francis Samuel. He was raised by a foster family in Westminster.

How did Seal get the scars on his face? Picture: Getty The prominent scars on Seal's face is due to of a type of lupus called discoid lupus erythematosus. The condition affects the skin and leaves large scars.

Is Seal married and does he have children? Seal and Heidi Klum in 2006. Picture: Getty Seal began dating German model Heidi Klum in 2004, soon after she announced her pregnancy and end of relationship with Italian Formula One team manager Flavio Briatore. They married in 2006 in Mexico, and they renewed their vows every year. In November 2009, Klum officially adopted Seal's surname and became legally known as Heidi Samuel. Read more: Seal's rendition of Nat King Cole's ‘Smile’ will send shivers down your spine Klum gave birth to Briatore's daughter, Helene 'Leni' Boshoven Klum in May 2004, with Seal at her side. The model has said that Briatore is not involved in Leni's life, and that "Seal is Leni's father". In late 2009, Seal officially adopted Leni, and her last name was changed to Samuel. The couple have three other children: sons Henry Günther Adeola Dashtu Samuel (born 2005), Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel (born 2006) and daughter Lou Sulola Samuel (born 2009). In 2012, Seal and Klum announced that they were separating after nearly seven years of marriage. They divorced in 2014, but they remain close friends.