Watch Kelly Clarkson pay brilliant tribute to George Michael with 'Faith' cover

By Mayer Nissim

Kelly Clarkson regularly wows her studio audience and fans at home with her TV covers.

As well as being a pop superstar, Kelly Clarkson has become a mainstay on US TV with her daily talkshow The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The programme only launched in 2019 but is already inching towards its 500th episode.

A highlight of every show is the opening 'Kellyoke' segment, where Kelly sings a classic song originally performed by someone else.

The very first Kellyoke was a take on Dolly Parton's '9 to 5', which Kelly and Dolly have recently re-recorded together for the upcoming Still Working 9 to 5 documentary.

Since then she's spanned pop, rock, country soul and more, taking on everything from 'Karma Police' by Radiohead to 'Ghostbusters' by Ray Parker Jr. – and that was on consecutive days last October.

In December as part of her run of seasonal songs, she performed Wham!'s 'Last Christmas', and last month she gave a stunning rendition of George Michael's solo smash 'Faith'.

'Faith' was the opening song and title track of George's first solo album after he left Wham! and it went to the top of the US charts and to number two in the UK.

While the segment is usually broadcast as-live, Clarkson actually grabbed her performance of 'Faith' from a stash of emergency tapings.

George Michael on the Faith tour. Picture: Alamy

"We’re going to kick things off in a different way with a Kellyoke special," Kelly explained.

"I literally showed up today... I was like, 'I can't sing today'. I went to sleep at like 3 am and I'm very tired.

"We knew this would happen before once or twice because mama’s got some jobs and children, so we kind of recorded a few Kellyokes in case this day arrived, and it did."