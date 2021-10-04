Watch Kelly Clarkson’s mesmerising cover of Whitney Houston’s ‘Saving All My Love For You’

4 October 2021, 17:33

Watch Kelly Clarkson’s mesmerizing cover of Whitney Houston’s ‘Saving All My Love For You’
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s mesmerizing cover of Whitney Houston’s ‘Saving All My Love For You’. Picture: YouTube
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Kelly Clarkson took to the stage of her talk show for a live performance and covered Whitney Houston’s iconic song ‘Saving All My Love For You’.

Kelly Clarkson performed Whitney Houston’s song as part of the segment Kellyoke on her daytime programme The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday (October 1).

Kellyoke is a popular feature in which Kelly covers and performs iconic tracks live on her show.

The ‘Saving All My Love For You’ cover started with a strong vocal from Kelly and she was accompanied by a piano and band.

Read more: 5 artists who were mentored by Clive Davis: Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and more

Whitney’s version of ‘Saving All My Love for You’ was released in 1985 and was the second single released from Whitney’s self-titled debut studio album.

'Saving All My Love For You’ went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US and also reached number one in the UK as well.

Whitney’s version of the song was a cover of Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr’s 1978 track ‘Saving All My Love For You’ - it appeared on the duo’s album Marilyn & Billy.

Kelly has covered several of Whitney’s iconic tracks including ‘Run to You’, ‘I'm Every Woman’, ‘Exhale (Shoop Shoop)’, ‘How Will I Know’ and ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’.

Read more: Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin’s incredible friendship explained

Kelly has previously covered music from other iconic artists, in addition to Whitney, Kelly recently covered Aretha Franklin’s 1967 hit ‘Respect’.

Kelly performed the ‘Respect’ cover alongside Ariana Grande on The Voice USA. John Legend and Blake Shelton also joined Kelly and Ariana on stage as they sang Sam and Dave’s 1966 hit ‘Hold On, I’m Comin’.

‘Respect’ and ‘Hold On, I’m Comin’ were performed as a mash-up by the four The Voice USA coaches.

More from Whitney Houston

See more More from Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston and Clive Davis / Aretha Franklin and Clive Davis - artists mentored by Clive Davis

5 artists who were mentored by Clive Davis: Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and more

Music

A dog has belted out Whitney Houston's classic

Watch this adorable German Shepherd sing along to Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'
Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston pose for a portrait during the recording of the song 'It Isn't, It Wasn't, It Ain't Gonna Be Me in May 1989 in Detroit, Michigan.

Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin’s incredible friendship explained
Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard 1992 and singing 'I Will Always Love You'

The Bodyguard remake: Cast, writer, plot, soundtrack and more revealed
Whitney Houston's ex has said The Bodyguard remake is a 'bad idea'

Whitney Houston’s ex Bobby Brown is not happy with The Bodyguard remake
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Adele's new album will be released soon

Adele's new album for 2021: When will it be released and what is it called?

Features

John Deacon and Queen

Roger Taylor says John Deacon is too 'fragile' to ever rejoin Queen

Queen

Dame Shirley Bassey performing at the BBC Electric Proms in 2009. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Dame Shirley Bassey facts: Singer's age, family, children, net worth and more revealed

Music

Patti Labelle and The Temptations’ Otis Williams’ fascinating engagement explored

Patti Labelle and The Temptations’ Otis Williams’ fascinating romance and engagement explored

Music

An intimate photo of George Michael and Shirlie together at Christmas, and Wham! behind the scenes of their 'Club Tropicana' video.

Shirlie Kemp recalls the final time she saw "beautiful" and "compassionate" George Michael

George Michael