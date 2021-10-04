Watch Kelly Clarkson’s mesmerising cover of Whitney Houston’s ‘Saving All My Love For You’

By Hannah Lovejoy

Kelly Clarkson took to the stage of her talk show for a live performance and covered Whitney Houston’s iconic song ‘Saving All My Love For You’.

Kelly Clarkson performed Whitney Houston’s song as part of the segment Kellyoke on her daytime programme The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday (October 1).

Kellyoke is a popular feature in which Kelly covers and performs iconic tracks live on her show.

The ‘Saving All My Love For You’ cover started with a strong vocal from Kelly and she was accompanied by a piano and band.

Whitney’s version of ‘Saving All My Love for You’ was released in 1985 and was the second single released from Whitney’s self-titled debut studio album.

'Saving All My Love For You’ went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US and also reached number one in the UK as well.

Whitney’s version of the song was a cover of Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr’s 1978 track ‘Saving All My Love For You’ - it appeared on the duo’s album Marilyn & Billy.

Kelly has covered several of Whitney’s iconic tracks including ‘Run to You’, ‘I'm Every Woman’, ‘Exhale (Shoop Shoop)’, ‘How Will I Know’ and ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’.

Kelly has previously covered music from other iconic artists, in addition to Whitney, Kelly recently covered Aretha Franklin’s 1967 hit ‘Respect’.

Kelly performed the ‘Respect’ cover alongside Ariana Grande on The Voice USA. John Legend and Blake Shelton also joined Kelly and Ariana on stage as they sang Sam and Dave’s 1966 hit ‘Hold On, I’m Comin’.

‘Respect’ and ‘Hold On, I’m Comin’ were performed as a mash-up by the four The Voice USA coaches.