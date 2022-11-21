Watch Pink's emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John singing 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' at the 2022 AMAs

21 November 2022, 12:21

By Mayer Nissim

Pink pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a stunning performance of 'Hopelessly Devoted To You'.

Pink stole the show at the 50th annual American Music Awards ceremony on Sunday (November 20) with an emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

The singer-songwriter sung 'Hopelessly Devoted To You' during the show, which Newton-John performed as Sandy in 1978 movie musical Grease.

As well as being a standout moment in the film, Newton-John also made the song a massive pop hit, reaching number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and going one better in the UK, peaking at number 2.

Pink performed tribute at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to a backdrop of images of Newton-John.

She had previously opened the awards ceremony with a rendition of her own new single 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again'.

Pink's Olivia Newton-John tribute
Pink's Olivia Newton-John tribute. Picture: Getty Images

Newton-John died on August 8, 2022 after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 73.

Pink was introduced to the AMAs stage by fellow singer Melissa Etheridge, who said: "From the moment you were in the presence of Olivia Newton-John, you sensed her sweetness, you stood in awe of her welcoming beauty, and you basked in the feeling that she was connecting to you alone.

"Buy when she opened her mouth to sing you knew instantly, you’d have to share her with the world.

"As her tens of millions of fans will attest, to hear her sing — whether live at a theatre or up on the silver screen — was to feel the power of art to transform the feelings we all have of love, of elation, and disappointment into something sublime."

During her music career, Newton-John was a regular feature at the AMAs herself, winning four awards in 1974 alone, for Favorite Female Artist (Country), Favorite Female Artist (Pop/Rock), Favorite Country Album and Favorite Pop/Rock Single

Pink performs 'Hopelessly Devoted To You' at the AMAs
Pink performs 'Hopelessly Devoted To You' at the AMAs. Picture: Getty Images

She won later gongs for the Grease soundtrack in 1978, and won a second Favorite Female Pop Rock Artist gong in 1982,

Coming eight years after her first awards, the accolade came in the wake of the previous year's massive pop hit 'Physical'.

The 2022 Artist of the Year was Taylor Swift, who also won the award for Favorite Country Album for her re-recorded version of 'Red'.

