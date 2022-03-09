Harry Connick Jr: American singer's age, wife, family and career revealed

9 March 2022, 16:32

Harry Connick Jr
Picture: PA

Harry Connick Jr is one of the greatest all-round entertainers of his generation.

He is one of the best-selling male artists in US history, has had a highly successful acting career and continues to sell-out arenas around the world.

Here are all the important facts about the talented singer every fan should know:

  1. How old is Harry Connick Jr and who were his parents?

    Harry Connick Jr was born on September 11, 1967. He celebrated his 54th birthday in 2021.

    He was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. His mother, Anita Frances Livingston (née Levy, 1926–1981) was a lawyer and judge in New Orleans and was later a Louisiana Supreme Court justice.

    His father, Joseph Harry Fowler Connick Sr., was the district attorney of Orleans Parish from 1973 to 2003. His parents also owned a record store.

    His father is a Catholic of Irish, English, and German ancestry, while his mother, who died from ovarian cancer, was Jewish. He also has a sister named Suzanna.

  2. How did he get his big break?

    His musical talents were clear to see when he started learning keyboards at age three, and played publicly at age five. He started recording with a local jazz band at ten.

    When he was nine, he performed the 'Piano Concerto No 3 Opus 37 of Beethoven' with the New Orleans Symphony Orchestra, and a duet with Eubie Blake on the song 'I'm Just Wild About Harry'. This performance was recorded for a Japanese documentary called Jazz Around the World

    The clip was later shown in a Bravo TV special, called Worlds of Harry Connick, Junior. in

    He studied at Hunter College and the Manhattan School of Music, and met Columbia Records executive Dr George Butler, who persuaded him to sign with Columbia. His first record Harry Connick Jr. was a mainly instrumental album of standard songs. His next album 20 featured his vocals.

    In 1989, director Rob Reiner asked him to provide a soundtrack for his romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally.

  3. What are Harry Connick Jr's biggest songs?

    Harry Connick Jr has released 26 studio albums as of 2018.

    Some of his most famous recordings include versions of 'Just the Way You Are', 'It Had to Be You', 'Recipe for Love' and 'Your Song'.

  4. Harry Connick Jr wife and daughters: How big is his family?

    Harry Connick Jr and wife Jill
    Harry Connick Jr and wife Jill. Picture: Getty

    In 1994, Connick married former Victoria's Secret model Jill Goodacre.

    Jill is the daughter of sculptor Glenna Goodacre, and the song 'Jill', on the album Blue Light, Red Light is about her.

    They have three daughters: Georgia Tatum (born 1996), Sarah Kate (born 1997), and Charlotte (born 2002).

  5. What films and TV shows has Harry Connick Jr starred in?

    Acting wise, Harry Connick Jr is best known for playing Grace Adler’s husband, Leo Markus, on the sitcom Will & Grace from 2002 to 2006.

    He began his acting career as a tail gunner in the World War II film Memphis Belle in 1990.

    He also played a serial killer in Copycat, and played Will Smith's best friend Jimmy in Independence Day. His first role as a leading man was in Hope Floats with Sandra Bullock.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Guess the Song Lyric Quiz

QUIZ: Can you complete all these song titles?

Quizzes

Michael Buble's romcom homage video

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana recreate classic romcoms in fantastic new music video

Michael Bublé

Shania Twain's iconic music video

The Story of... 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' by Shania Twain

The Story of...

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability
One day after Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012, Celine Dion took the stage at the Grammy Awards to pay tribute to the sensational singer with a rendition of one of her most famous songs.

Whitney Houston and Celine Dion's duet of ‘Greatest Love Of All’ recorded 25 years apart is spectacular

Whitney Houston

Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive

The Story of... 'I Will Survive' by Gloria Gaynor

The Story of...

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed