Harry Connick Jr: American singer's age, wife, family and career revealed

Harry Connick Jr is one of the greatest all-round entertainers of his generation.

He is one of the best-selling male artists in US history, has had a highly successful acting career and continues to sell-out arenas around the world.

Here are all the important facts about the talented singer every fan should know:

How old is Harry Connick Jr and who were his parents? Harry Connick Jr was born on September 11, 1967. He celebrated his 54th birthday in 2021. He was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. His mother, Anita Frances Livingston (née Levy, 1926–1981) was a lawyer and judge in New Orleans and was later a Louisiana Supreme Court justice. His father, Joseph Harry Fowler Connick Sr., was the district attorney of Orleans Parish from 1973 to 2003. His parents also owned a record store. His father is a Catholic of Irish, English, and German ancestry, while his mother, who died from ovarian cancer, was Jewish. He also has a sister named Suzanna.

How did he get his big break? His musical talents were clear to see when he started learning keyboards at age three, and played publicly at age five. He started recording with a local jazz band at ten. When he was nine, he performed the 'Piano Concerto No 3 Opus 37 of Beethoven' with the New Orleans Symphony Orchestra, and a duet with Eubie Blake on the song 'I'm Just Wild About Harry'. This performance was recorded for a Japanese documentary called Jazz Around the World The clip was later shown in a Bravo TV special, called Worlds of Harry Connick, Junior. in He studied at Hunter College and the Manhattan School of Music, and met Columbia Records executive Dr George Butler, who persuaded him to sign with Columbia. His first record Harry Connick Jr. was a mainly instrumental album of standard songs. His next album 20 featured his vocals. In 1989, director Rob Reiner asked him to provide a soundtrack for his romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally.

What are Harry Connick Jr's biggest songs? Harry Connick Jr has released 26 studio albums as of 2018. Some of his most famous recordings include versions of 'Just the Way You Are', 'It Had to Be You', 'Recipe for Love' and 'Your Song'.

Harry Connick Jr wife and daughters: How big is his family? Harry Connick Jr and wife Jill. Picture: Getty In 1994, Connick married former Victoria's Secret model Jill Goodacre. Jill is the daughter of sculptor Glenna Goodacre, and the song 'Jill', on the album Blue Light, Red Light is about her. They have three daughters: Georgia Tatum (born 1996), Sarah Kate (born 1997), and Charlotte (born 2002).