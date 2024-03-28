Waterloo: How ABBA's Eurovision win launched a pop music powerhouse

It's been half a century since ABBA changed the face of pop music.

There's been countless Eurovision performances that live long in the memory, yet none have had quite the same impact as ABBA's iconic win.

Artists like Céline Dion, Lulu, Katrina and the Waves, Loreen, Bucks Fizz, and Sandie Shaw have all competed in the famed competition before going on to achieve varying degrees of success.

On 6th April 1974 however, one Swedish group entered the stage at Brighton Dome in the coastal city, and changed pop music forever.

It's strange to think that a pop behemoth like ABBA wasn't always a hit-making machine, but it was Eurovision that first gave them the global platform they rightly deserved.

Performing 'Waterloo', ABBA never looked back after winning in 1974, producing hit-after-hit before calling it a day in 1983.

ABBA are so entwined with Eurovision in fact, that they may not have even met if it weren't for the competition.

What part did Eurovision play in ABBA forming?

Five years ahead of their life-changing Eurovision win as ABBA, Benny Andersson wrote the song 'Hej Clown' for Jan Malmsjö in an attempt to secure Sweden's Eurovision entry for 1969.

Though he lost out to Tommy Körberg's 'Judy, min vän', he met fellow entrant Anni-Frid Lyngstad at the national Melodifestivalen which determines which song will be chosen for Eurovision.

It was a welcome consolation, as only a month after they first met, Benny and Frida became a couple.

Coincidentally around the same time, Björn Ulvaeus met another singer-songwriter Agnetha Fältskog whilst filming a television special.

After Björn's band the Hep Stars and Benny's band the Hootenanny Singers winded down, they joined forces in the studio, bringing along Agnetha and Frida to provide backing vocals for their recordings.

Realising their potential as a four-piece, the soon released debut album Ring Ring under the name Björn, Benny, Agnetha & Anni-Frid, which soon became ABBA upon the recommendation of a record producer.

Even before they won the competition, if it weren't for Eurovision, ABBA might not even have existed.

Who decided ABBA would perform at Eurovision?

Like every Swedish Eurovision entry, the act picked to perform is chosen by a jury during Melodifestivalen, a national song competition which draws in viewing figures in its millions, with nearly half of Sweden's population tuning in every year.

Though ABBA's first punt at Eurovision didn't go to plan - their rise to fame wasn't as instant as you'd expect.

Finishing third place in the 1973 competition, their song 'Ring Ring' eventually reached number one in the Swedish charts, proving that ABBA had the chops.

Returning to Melodifestivalen the following year with their song 'Waterloo', which was written by Benny, Björn and band manager Stig Anderson, they were the clear favourite to represent Sweden at Eurovision in 1974.

Taking to the stage in Brighton, England, ABBA sang 'Waterloo' in their native tongue and won over the audiences in the venue and at home.

Decked out in their now-iconic outfits, they Swedish four-piece stormed to the very top of the Eurovision charts, winning the competition twenty-four points ahead of their nearest rival in Italy's Gigliola Cinquetti who sang 'Si'.

Was 'Waterloo' a success?

'Waterloo' was a resounding success. Winning Eurovision was merely the beginning for ABBA and their trajectory towards global mega-stardom.

After winning the competition, 'Waterloo' resonated with audiences around Europe further still.

Translating the song into English to appeal to the UK audience, proved to be decisive, as 'Waterloo' made its way to the top of the UK charts.

ABBA also recorded versions in French and German, though the Napoleonic references only propelled 'Waterloo' to number three in the French charts.

Elsewhere, 'Waterloo' was a major pop phenomenon, hitting number one in Belgium, Finland, Ireland, Norway, South Africa, Switzerland and West Germany.

They broke through in the US too, reaching number six on the US Billboard Hot 100. ABBA had truly arrived.

Will ABBA reunite for the 50th anniversary of their Eurovision win?

For a group whose history is so strongly tied to Eurovision, tongues have been wagging that ABBA will reunite for the 50th anniversary of 'Waterloo' in 2024.

It would seem that the universe is favouring a return for Björn, Benny, Agnetha and Frida, after Loreen's win in 2023 will see the competition hosted by Sweden come 11th May when the grand final takes place in Mälmo.

They immediately poured cold water on any rumours of a reunion straight after Loreen won in 2023, but that hasn't stopped fans awaiting the unexpected.

Given that the four members made a rare appearance together for the opening of ABBA Voyage, Agnetha later slipped that a further get-together might be in the works back in September 2023.

Talking to The Sun, she said: "You never know anything about ABBA and when we’re going to…" then trailed off before quickly adding: "Well, I won’t say anything about that. I’d rather be quiet."

In 2005, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Eurovision, ABBA's performance of 'Waterloo' was voted as the greatest Eurovision moment of all time.

So, it'd only be fitting if they reunited for their own 50th anniversary of the momentous win. Let's see if it comes to fruition.