ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus steps out with girlfriend 28 years his junior months after end of 41-year marriage

The 77-year-old star stepped onto the red carpet with product manager Christina Sas, 49, at the premiere of his new musical in Stockholm on Tuesday (July 12). Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Bjorn Ulvaeus announced he was separating from his wife in February

Listen to this article Loading audio...

ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus has stepped out with his new girlfriend just months after announcing the end of his 41-year marriage.

The 77-year-old star stepped onto the red carpet with product manager Christina Sas, 49, at the premiere of his new musical in Stockholm on Tuesday (July 12).

The production Pippi at the Circus has been adapted by Bjorn from Sweden’s popular children’s book series Pippi Longstocking.

ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus has stepped out with his new girlfriend just months after announcing the end of his 41-year marriage. Picture: Alamy

The ABBA star introduced his new partner – 28-years his junior – to the world after reportedly meeting her at work. Picture: Alamy

The ABBA star introduced his new partner – 28 years his junior – to the world after reportedly meeting her at work.

Christina works at Universal Music Group which recently released ABBA’s new album Voyage.

When asked about his new flame, Bjorn confirmed that she was his new girlfriend.

"This is my partner Christina," he told a journalist. "We’ve been dating for a while and I felt I wanted to take her to this event. So this is the first time we kind of go out together."

When asked how long they'd been together, Bjorn said: “We have been dating for a short time.”

The 77-year-old star stepped onto the red carpet with product manager Christina Sas, 49, at the premiere of his new musical in Stockholm on Tuesday (July 12). Picture: Alamy

February 2022 saw Bjorn and his wife Lena Kallersjo, who have two children, announced their split after 41-years together. Pictured in 2014. Picture: Alamy

February 2022 saw Bjorn and his wife Lena Kallersjo, who have two children, announced their split after 41-years together.

In a joint statement, they said: “After many fine and eventful years, we have decided to divorce.

"We remain close and good friends and will continue to celebrate our grandchildren’s birthdays and other family celebrations together."

The pair famously got together not long after Bjorn famously split from ABBA's Agnetha Faltskog after meeting at a New Years' party at the house of his bandmates Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.