Where are Katrina and the Waves now? The 1997 Eurovision winners history revealed

17 May 2021, 14:58

Where are Katrina and the Waves now? The 1997 Eurovision winners history revealed. Picture: PA

By Rory O'Connor

Katrina and the Waves found success with a string of hits in the 1980s and 90s, but where are the band now?

The band's earliest incarnation was as The Waves, a group that played in and around Cambridge from 1975 to 1977.

The British-American rock band had their biggest success with song 'Walking on Sunshine' and a Eurovision Song Contest win... here's all the facts you need to know:

  1. Who are Katrina and the Waves?

    Katrina and the Waves were a British-American rock band best known for the 1985 hit 'Walking on Sunshine'.

  2. Who was in Katrina and the Waves?

    Terry Wogan helps Katrina and the Waves Kimberley Rew (far left), Alex Cooper (blue shirt) Katrina (holding flowers) and Vince de la Cruz (far right) celebrate at Heathrow Airport
    Terry Wogan helps Katrina and the Waves Kimberley Rew (far left), Alex Cooper (blue shirt) Katrina (holding flowers) and Vince de la Cruz (far right) celebrate at Heathrow Airport. Picture: PA

    The members of the band are:

    Katrina Leskanich – vocals, rhythm guitar

    Kimberley Rew – lead guitar

    Vince de la Cruz – bass guitar

    Alex Cooper – drums

  3. Which year did Katrina and the Waves win the Eurovision Song Contest?

    Katrina and the Waves won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997.

    The group won with the song 'Love Shine a Light'.

  4. Did Eurovision help Katrina and the Waves?

    Katrina and the Waves winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997
    Katrina and the Waves winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997. Picture: PA

    By the late 1990s, the band had all but disappeared. However, they surged back into the limelight briefly after winning the competition.

    The song 'Love Shine a Light' won by a then-record margin of 70 points over the Irish runner-up.

    'Love Shine a Light' became Katrina and the Waves' biggest-ever UK hit, peaking at number three in the UK Singles Chart.

  5. When did Katrina and the Waves split up?

    Katrina and the Waves were not able to follow up 'Love Shine a Light' with another hit.

    Katrina Leskanich left the group in 1998 after several disagreements within the band.

    Legal disputes then followed, which prevented Katrina from using the band name.

    The rest of the band attempted to find a new "Katrina" to front the group, but eventually dissolved the band to pursue individual careers in 1999.

