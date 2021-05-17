Where are Katrina and the Waves now? The 1997 Eurovision winners history revealed

Where are Katrina and the Waves now? The 1997 Eurovision winners history revealed. Picture: PA

By Rory O'Connor

Katrina and the Waves found success with a string of hits in the 1980s and 90s, but where are the band now?

The band's earliest incarnation was as The Waves, a group that played in and around Cambridge from 1975 to 1977.

The British-American rock band had their biggest success with song 'Walking on Sunshine' and a Eurovision Song Contest win... here's all the facts you need to know: