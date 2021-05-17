Where are Katrina and the Waves now? The 1997 Eurovision winners history revealed

On Air Now
17 May 2021, 14:58
Katrina and the Waves found success with a string of hits in the 1980s and 90s, but where are the band now?
The band's earliest incarnation was as The Waves, a group that played in and around Cambridge from 1975 to 1977.
The British-American rock band had their biggest success with song 'Walking on Sunshine' and a Eurovision Song Contest win... here's all the facts you need to know:
Katrina and the Waves were a British-American rock band best known for the 1985 hit 'Walking on Sunshine'.
The members of the band are:
Katrina Leskanich – vocals, rhythm guitar
Kimberley Rew – lead guitar
Vince de la Cruz – bass guitar
Alex Cooper – drums
Katrina and the Waves won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997.
The group won with the song 'Love Shine a Light'.
By the late 1990s, the band had all but disappeared. However, they surged back into the limelight briefly after winning the competition.
The song 'Love Shine a Light' won by a then-record margin of 70 points over the Irish runner-up.
'Love Shine a Light' became Katrina and the Waves' biggest-ever UK hit, peaking at number three in the UK Singles Chart.
Katrina and the Waves were not able to follow up 'Love Shine a Light' with another hit.
Katrina Leskanich left the group in 1998 after several disagreements within the band.
Legal disputes then followed, which prevented Katrina from using the band name.
The rest of the band attempted to find a new "Katrina" to front the group, but eventually dissolved the band to pursue individual careers in 1999.