'My Way' is no longer the most popular song to have played at your funeral

21 October 2021, 13:47

Funeral Songs
Funeral Songs. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Mayer Nissim

'You'll Never Walk Alone' tops the funeral charts ahead of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' has been knocked off the top of the charts of the most popular song to have played at a funeral.

The perennial favourite dropped to number two in the annual rankings, being replaced by Gerry & The Pacemakers' 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

Research from Co-Op Funeralcare put 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life', sung by Eric Idle in Monty Python film The Life of Brian, at number three.

Read more: The Story of... 'You'll Never Walk Alone', Liverpool FC's anthem

The full top ten songs was as follows (last year's place in brackets):

  1. You’ll Never Walk Alone – Gerry & The Pacemakers (NEW)
  2. My Way – Frank Sinatra (1)
  3. Always Look on the Bright Side of Life – Eric Idle for The Life of Brian (10)
  4. The Best – Tina Turner (NEW)
  5. Supermarket Flowers – Ed Sheeran (6)
  6. Time to Say Goodbye – Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman (2)
  7. The Chain – Fleetwood Mac (NEW)
  8. Somewhere Over the Rainbow – Eva Cassidy (3)
  9. We’ll Meet Again – Vera Lynn (9)
  10. This is Me – Keala Settle for The Greatest Showman (NEW)

Pauline McAvoy, funeral service manager at Co-op Funeralcare, said: "'You'll Never Walk Alone' really has been a stand-out song over the last year.

"Its sentiments around weathering the storm of life by coming together and supporting one another have really struck a chord with so many after the extraordinary events of the last eighteen months.

"It's a beautiful melody which carries such deep meaning."

Tina Turner: Simply her 10 best songs ever, ranked

The chart was first launched in 2002, and is based on research from Co-op Funeralcare’s own funeral directors and arrangers, who conduct approximately 100,000 funerals a year.

Other popular songs played at UK funerals include movie hits 'My Heart Will Go On' from Titanic, '(I've Had) The Time of My Life' from Dirty Dancing and 'I Will Always Love You' from The Bodyguard.

Sam Tyrer, managing director of Co-op Funeralcare, said: "Music plays such a big part in all of our lives, it's no surprise that our favourite songs play a role in the way we say goodbye, too.

"Each element of a funeral is a very personal choice and we're encouraging the nation to be more open about their funeral wishes – music is a really simple and comforting place to start."

