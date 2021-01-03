Gerry and the Pacemakers singer Gerry Marsden has died, aged 78

Gerry Marsden has died, aged 78. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Singer Gerry Marsden has passed away at the age of 78, it has been confirmed.

Broadcaster Pete Price confirmed that Gerry Marsden, the lead singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers, had died after battling a heart infection.

"It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away," he wrote.

"Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone."

Gerry and the Pacemakers became one of the most successful beat groups of the early 1960s, and became the first artist to score number one hits with their first three singles.

They are best known for their iconic version of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, which went on to become the signature song by the band's local football club Liverepool FC.

Other hits included 'I Like It', 'How Do You Do It' and 'Ferry Cross the Mersey'.

Gerry was married to partner Pauline Marsden since 1965, and they two daughters together, Yvette and Victoria.

The singer had undergone a triple bypass heart surgery in 2003, before having a second heart operation in 2016. He eventually had a pacemaker of his own fitted, which he joked wasn't "funny" due to the band's name.

Gerry helped raise over £35m for charity during his career, including the charity records with other artists following the Bradford City stadium fire in 1985 and the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

In 2009, he was given the Freedom of the City of Liverpool for his charitable efforts for the city, and for his contribution to Liverpudlian culture.