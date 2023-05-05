Amanda Holden facts: BGT star's age, husband, children and career explained

Amanda Holden is back for another year presenting Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Amanda Holden has been a regular presence on British TV for the past two decades.

Amanda Holden is best known as a judge on Britain's Got Talent since the show began in 2007.

She also played Sarah Trevanion in Wild at Heart, and the title role in Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which she was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award.

Amanda first came to fame as Miss Titley in the ITV comedy drama The Grimleys.

More recently, she has presented various TV shows for ITV including Superstar, This Morning and Give a Pet a Home.

She is also the co-host of the breakfast show on Smooth's sister station Heart, alongside Jamie Theakston.

In 2020, Amanda released her debut studio album, Songs from My Heart, which reached the top 5 on the UK Albums Chart