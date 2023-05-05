Amanda Holden facts: BGT star's age, husband, children and career explained
5 May 2023, 14:16
Amanda Holden has been a regular presence on British TV for the past two decades.
Amanda Holden is best known as a judge on Britain's Got Talent since the show began in 2007.
She also played Sarah Trevanion in Wild at Heart, and the title role in Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which she was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award.
Amanda first came to fame as Miss Titley in the ITV comedy drama The Grimleys.
More recently, she has presented various TV shows for ITV including Superstar, This Morning and Give a Pet a Home.
She is also the co-host of the breakfast show on Smooth's sister station Heart, alongside Jamie Theakston.
In 2020, Amanda released her debut studio album, Songs from My Heart, which reached the top 5 on the UK Albums Chart
Who is Amanda Holden's husband?
Amanda first married comedian Les Dennis in 1995. They separated temporarily in 2000 after her affair with actor Neil Morrissey, before divorcing in 2003.
In 2008, she married record producer Chris Hughes.
The pair met in LA back in 2003, but didn't start a relationship until a year later. Their wedding featured a reception at an exclusive members club called Babington House, with Formula 1 star David Coulthard as Chris's best man.
They also had a Christmas-themed wedding due to the December date, and had imitation snow and ivy all around the church.
How many kids does Amanda Holden have?
Amanda and Chris have two children together: Alexa (born 2006) and Hollie (born 2012).
They also sadly lost their baby son, Theo, in February 2011, after he was stillborn at seven months.
How old is Amanda Holden and where is she from?
Amanda was born on February 16, 1971.
She celebrated her 52nd birthday in 2023.
She was born in Portsmouth, but spent most of her childhood in Bishop's Waltham.