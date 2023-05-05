Amanda Holden facts: BGT star's age, husband, children and career explained

5 May 2023, 14:16

Amanda Holden is back for another year presenting Britain's Got Talent
Amanda Holden is back for another year presenting Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Amanda Holden has been a regular presence on British TV for the past two decades.

Amanda Holden is best known as a judge on Britain's Got Talent since the show began in 2007.

She also played Sarah Trevanion in Wild at Heart, and the title role in Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which she was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award.

Amanda first came to fame as Miss Titley in the ITV comedy drama The Grimleys.

Virtual Coffee Break: Amanda Holden on her new charity single, BGT and sitcom plans

More recently, she has presented various TV shows for ITV including Superstar, This Morning and Give a Pet a Home.

She is also the co-host of the breakfast show on Smooth's sister station Heart, alongside Jamie Theakston.

In 2020, Amanda released her debut studio album, Songs from My Heart, which reached the top 5 on the UK Albums Chart

  1. Who is Amanda Holden's husband?

    Amanda Holden and her husband Chris have two daughters together
    Amanda Holden and her husband Chris have two daughters together. Picture: Amanda Holden/Instagram

    Amanda first married comedian Les Dennis in 1995. They separated temporarily in 2000 after her affair with actor Neil Morrissey, before divorcing in 2003.

    In 2008, she married record producer Chris Hughes.

    The pair met in LA back in 2003, but didn't start a relationship until a year later. Their wedding featured a reception at an exclusive members club called Babington House, with Formula 1 star David Coulthard as Chris's best man.

    They also had a Christmas-themed wedding due to the December date, and had imitation snow and ivy all around the church.

  2. How many kids does Amanda Holden have?

    Amanda and Chris have two children together: Alexa (born 2006) and Hollie (born 2012).

    They also sadly lost their baby son, Theo, in February 2011, after he was stillborn at seven months.

  3. How old is Amanda Holden and where is she from?

    Amanda was born on February 16, 1971.

    She celebrated her 52nd birthday in 2023.

    She was born in Portsmouth, but spent most of her childhood in Bishop's Waltham.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Who will perform at King Charles's Coronation concert?

King Charles III Coronation Concert: When is it and who will perform?

Music

Back To The Future actor, Michael J. Fox, has been suffering from Parkinson's Disease since he was diagnosed in 1991, at just 29-years-old.

Michael J Fox gives rare and honest interview on life with Parkinson's: 'I'm not going to be 80'
Pierce Brosnan and Meryls Streep in Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia 3: Pierce Brosnan is up for returning as Sam in a third movie

ABBA

Jon Bon Jovi has shared his thoughts on the recent engagement of son Jake and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Jon Bon Jovi reacts to son Jake's engagement to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown for first time

Music

Kevin Costner's second wife Christine Baumgartner has filed for divorce.

Kevin Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner files for divorce after 18 years of marriage

More on Smooth

What's your favourite Steve Winwood song?

Steve Winwood's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

King Charles and Lionel Richie

Why is Lionel Richie at King Charles III's Coronation? How the pop icon became friends with the King

Lionel Richie

Take That's greatest songs, ranked

Take That's top 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Take That

Bubbles has celebrated his 40th birthday. Pictured right with Michael Jackson in 1986.

Michael Jackson’s pet chimp Bubbles turns 40 with huge party at his 'retirement home'

Michael Jackson

Celine Dion singing to an interviewer and bringing him to both laughter and tears – is a perfect example of how much she gives to her fanbase.

Celine Dion sings and brings interviewer to tears in last sit down before Stiff Person Syndrome symptoms

Celine Dion

Take That have had some unforgettable moments in their 30 years together

When was Jason Orange's last performance? Take That's most historic moments

Take That

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother