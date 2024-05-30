Britain's Got Talent: Singer Sydnie Christmas has judges in tears with incredible 'My Way' performance

Sydnie Christmas on BGT. Picture: ITV

By Tom Eames

Britain’s Got Talent’s Sydnie Christmas left the entire Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith speechless following her live semi-final performance on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old singer delivered a breathtaking rendition of Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way,’ earning a standing ovation from the audience and unanimous praise from the judges.

Judge Amanda Holden was moved to tears, while Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, and Alesha Dixon were left in awe of her talent.

Sydnie’s performance was so powerful that it won her the third BGT live semi-final show, securing her a spot in the final on Sunday night.

Sydnie Christmas performing. Picture: ITV

Stunned fans flooded X with comments about her ‘incredible’ performance, with many claiming she should win the competition. Sydnie herself was overwhelmed by the reaction from both the judges and the audience.

After her performance, all four judges were quick to rise to their feet in applause. Amanda Holden commented: “I have to sit down; I thought I was going to pass out during that.

"Honestly, Sydnie, when we saw your audition, I had so many people come up and stop me. And tonight you have done even better. I just cannot believe your capacity, your fire, and your strength.”

The BGT judges loved her performance. Picture: ITV

Bruno Tonioli added: “I cannot believe it. The way you build up to the high note, hitting it with such power and clarity. It was stunning, stunning.”

Alesha Dixon said: “My heart was pounding the whole way through that. That is the job of a singer. You are a superstar in the making.”

Simon Cowell praised her performance, stating, “It wasn’t a 10; it was an 11 in my opinion. If it wasn’t for people like you, I wouldn’t bother making this show. And you have to wonder who were these idiots you auditioned for that didn’t give you the break before. The only people you need to trust are the audience; they always get it right.”

Sydnie Christmas blows Judges away singing 'My Way' | Semi-Finals | BGT 2024

Sydnie also addressed claims of the show being fixed due to her background in musical theatre. Before taking the stage in a glamorous black suit and trendy Doc Martens, she clarified that she had no prior experience on the West End.

Sydnie’s career includes performing on cruise ships, such as Royal Caribbean International, where she starred as Rizzo in Grease. She also debuted in London as one of the lead voices in Lazarus, featuring the music of David Bowie, at the King’s Cross Theatre. During this time, she shared a backstage snap with Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson after he attended the show.

In 2019, she appeared in a German production of Starlight Express as Belle the Bar Car. Despite her impressive resume, Sydnie insisted that her journey to Britain’s Got Talent has been about overcoming challenges and proving her worth.

As Sydnie moves forward to the finals, her fans eagerly await her next performance, hopeful that she will continue to deliver show-stopping moments and ultimately win the competition.