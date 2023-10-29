Matthew Perry's Friends and movie co-stars pay tribute after tragic death

Matthew Perry in Friends. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Tom Eames

Friends and co-stars of Matthew Perry have been paying their respects following his tragic death at the age of 54.

The entertainment world was shocked to hear that Friends actor Matthew Perry had passed away, after reportedly drowning at his Los Angeles home.

Matthew Perry made a name for himself for playing Chandler Bing in Friends opposite Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

He also appeared in a number of other TV shows and movies over the years, and his various co-stars have begun paying tribute to the popular actor.

This page will be updated as and when new tributes come in.