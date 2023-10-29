Matthew Perry's Friends and movie co-stars pay tribute after tragic death

29 October 2023, 10:56 | Updated: 29 October 2023, 12:47

Matthew Perry in Friends
Matthew Perry in Friends. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Tom Eames

Friends and co-stars of Matthew Perry have been paying their respects following his tragic death at the age of 54.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The entertainment world was shocked to hear that Friends actor Matthew Perry had passed away, after reportedly drowning at his Los Angeles home.

Matthew Perry made a name for himself for playing Chandler Bing in Friends opposite Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

He also appeared in a number of other TV shows and movies over the years, and his various co-stars have begun paying tribute to the popular actor.

This page will be updated as and when new tributes come in.

  1. Maggie Wheeler (Janice from Friends)

  2. Paget Brewster (Kathy from Friends)

  3. Morgan Fairchild (Chandler's Mum on Friends)

  4. Selma Blair (Wendy in Friends)

  5. Ayda Field (Jeannie in Studio 60)

  6. Thomas Lennon (Felix in The Odd Couple)

  7. Laura Benanti (Lauren in Go On)

  8. Lucy Davis (Lucy in Studio 60)

  9. Rumer Willis (daughter of Bruce Willis, co-star in The Whole Nine Yards)

    Rumer Willis' tribute to Matthew Perry
    Rumer Willis' tribute to Matthew Perry. Picture: Rumer Willis/Instagram

  10. Justin Trudeau (Canadian Prime Minister, and Matthew Perry's school friend)

  11. Michael Rappaport (Gary in Friends)

