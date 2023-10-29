Matthew Perry's Friends and movie co-stars pay tribute after tragic death

On Air Now
29 October 2023, 10:56 | Updated: 29 October 2023, 12:47
Friends and co-stars of Matthew Perry have been paying their respects following his tragic death at the age of 54.
The entertainment world was shocked to hear that Friends actor Matthew Perry had passed away, after reportedly drowning at his Los Angeles home.
Matthew Perry made a name for himself for playing Chandler Bing in Friends opposite Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.
He also appeared in a number of other TV shows and movies over the years, and his various co-stars have begun paying tribute to the popular actor.
This page will be updated as and when new tributes come in.
I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.— paget brewster (@pagetpaget) October 29, 2023
I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr— Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023
I had the honor of working with this man for 9 months on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. He was as funny off screen as he was on screen. He was really kind to me: I had one week where I was having difficulty with something at work and he came up to me and told me not to worry… pic.twitter.com/vsO8nJ4lrv— Lucy Davis (@RealLucyDavis) October 29, 2023
Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023
Rest In Peace @MatthewPerry— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 29, 2023
Always so nice, cool, chill & talented
You are a part of American Culture and will live on forever