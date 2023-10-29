Friends actor Matthew Perry dies, aged 54

29 October 2023, 06:01 | Updated: 29 October 2023, 11:02

Matthew Perry has died, aged 54
Matthew Perry has died, aged 54. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

American TV actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54.

Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the highly influential 1990s TV sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, police confirmed to US media.

Friends followed the lives and loves of six young friends in New York City, and aired from 1994 until 2004. It made a star of Matthew Perry, who famously played the character Chandler, known for his fast quips and relationship with Monica (Courteney Cox).

The LA Times and TMZ have stated that the actor was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his house.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson confirmed that paramedics arrived at an address in the Pacific Palisades area, regarding a "water emergency".

Friends TV Series 1994 - 2004 USA Created by David Crane, Marta Kauffman Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox , Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer
Friends TV Series 1994 - 2004 USA Created by David Crane, Marta Kauffman Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox , Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer. Picture: Alamy

Warner Bros TV, producers of Friends, said "we are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry".

"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family," the statement read.

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Matthew Perry was born in Massachusetts in 1969, and raised in Ottawa, Canada. He attended primary school with Justin Trudeau, the current Canadian prime minister.

He moved to Los Angeles, and soon had roles such as Chazz Russell in Boys Will Be Boys and TV shows like Growing Pains.

In 1994, he became a worldwide star thanks to Friends, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

He earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for playing Chandler in 2002.

Matthew Perry in 2006
Matthew Perry in 2006. Picture: Getty

He also starred in a number of films, including comedy The Whole Nine Yards and its sequel opposite Bruce Willis.

His other roles included the TV shows Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On and The Odd Couple, and the films 17 Again and Almost Heroes.

Matthew Perry famously battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, and attended rehab on multiple occasions. He was very open about his struggles, and released an autobiography in 2022.

