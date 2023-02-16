Bruce Willis facts: Die Hard actor's age, wife, children, family and films explained

Bruce Willis in 2019. Picture: Getty

Bruce Willis is one of the most popular and successful Hollywood actors of all time.

The American actor first found fame in the '80s TV comedy drama Moonlighting, and has since appeared in over 100 films.

Bruce Willis became an action movie star after playing John McClane in the Die Hard in films, and he was an all-round box office draw for several decades.

Now sadly retired due to his aphasia and dementia diagnosis, Bruce remains one of Hollywood's biggest stars. He even had a successful music career, when his debut album The Return of Bruno was a massive hit in 1987.

He has won a Golden Globe Award, two Emmy Awards, and two People's Choice Awards. He earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006, and by 2010 he was the eighth-highest-grossing leading actor of all time.