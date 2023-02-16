Bruce Willis facts: Die Hard actor's age, wife, children, family and films explained

16 February 2023, 21:13

Bruce Willis in 2019
Bruce Willis in 2019. Picture: Getty

Bruce Willis is one of the most popular and successful Hollywood actors of all time.

The American actor first found fame in the '80s TV comedy drama Moonlighting, and has since appeared in over 100 films.

Bruce Willis became an action movie star after playing John McClane in the Die Hard in films, and he was an all-round box office draw for several decades.

Now sadly retired due to his aphasia and dementia diagnosis, Bruce remains one of Hollywood's biggest stars. He even had a successful music career, when his debut album The Return of Bruno was a massive hit in 1987.

He has won a Golden Globe Award, two Emmy Awards, and two People's Choice Awards. He earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006, and by 2010 he was the eighth-highest-grossing leading actor of all time.

  1. How old is Bruce Willis and where was he born?

    Bruce Willis
    Bruce Willis. Picture: Getty

    Full name Walter Bruce Willis, the actor was born on March 19, 1955. He celebrated his 67th birthday in 2022.

    He was born in Idar-Oberstein, West Germany. His mother Marlene was German, and his father, David Willis, was an American soldier.

    He also has a younger sister, Florence, and two younger brothers, Robert (deceased) and David.

    His family later relocated to his hometown of Carneys Point, New Jersey. His mother worked in a bank and his father was a welder, mechanic, and factory worker.

    Bruce grew up with a stutter, but found that acting on stage at a young age helped reduced it.

  2. What are Bruce Willis' most famous film and TV roles?

    Bruce Willis has starred in over 100 films and TV shows over the years.

    Bruce first achieved fame starring in the ABC comedy-drama series Moonlighting opposite Cybill Shepherd, from 1985 to 1989.

    In 1988, he starred as John McClane in Die Hard, which later had four sequels, and made him an action hero, and close friends with Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

    Following his, he lent his voice to the comedy film Look Who's Talking and its sequel, and starred in Hudson Hawk, and The Last Boy Scout.

    Other film roles in the 1990s included Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys, Last Man Standing, The Fifth Element and Armageddon. In 1999, he starred as Dr Malcolm Crowe in the critically-acclaimed The Sixth Sense, one of his greatest performances.

    He had a guest appearance on Friends in 2000, giving him his third Emmy nomination.

    2000s films included Unbreakable, Sin City, Over the Hedge and Red, and the following decade's highlights included Moonrise Kingdom and Looper.

    By the 2010s, Bruce began starring in many straight-to-video films that had mostly negative reviews from critics.

    In March 2022, his family announced he was retiring from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia.

  3. Who is Bruce Willis' wife and how many children does he have?

    (L-R) Rumer Willis, father Bruce Willis, sister Tallulah Belle Willis, mother Demi Moore and sister Scout LaRue Willis
    (L-R) Rumer Willis, father Bruce Willis, sister Tallulah Belle Willis, mother Demi Moore and sister Scout LaRue Willis. Picture: Getty

    Bruce Willis married fellow Hollywood star Demi Moore in November 1987, and they had three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

    The couple announced their separation in 1998 and divorced in 2000. However, the pair have remained very close friends and are often seen spending holidays together as a family.

    Speaking about the divorce, Bruce said: "I felt I had failed as a father and a husband by not being able to make it work."

    He was previously engaged to actress Brooke Burns, until they broke up in 2004 after ten months.

    Bruce married model Emma Heming in March 2009. The couple have two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are still good friends

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's relationship timeline: From ex-married couple to best friends
Bruce Willis in 2014

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with dementia, his family confirms

Dick Van Dyke was revealed as the oldest ever contestant on The Masked Singer US

Dick Van Dyke, 97, leaves judges in tears during 'greatest reveal ever' on The Masked Singer
Sharon Stone pays tribute to late brother Patrick

Sharon Stone in tears as she confirms death of brother Patrick in emotional video

Romcoms

The 30 greatest romcoms ever, ranked in order of guilty pleasure romantic bliss

More on Smooth

The 'Thriller' singer had never shopped in a supermarket or put things in a basket, and was desperate to experience normal life 'like everyone else'.

When Michael Jackson did 'normal' shop in deserted supermarket with friends dressed as staff: 'It was my dream'

Michael Jackson

The 'Maggie May' singer's announcement comes just months after he added new dates to his tour at the end of 2022 due to unprecedented demand.

Rod Stewart announces six-date summer tour at major UK venues

Rod Stewart

Marti Pellow has reimagined his 2022 tour renaming it Pellow Talk - The Lost Chapter, announcing a string of new dates for 2023.

Marti Pellow announces new dates for his smash hit tour 'Pellow Talk'

Music

Celebrating George Michael's 60th birthday, Goring's village hall will come alive with a George Michael tribute act, to raise money for the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, which Michael supported.

George Michael's 60th birthday: Fans to descend on star's village to raise money for children's charity

George Michael

The Chicks and Maren Morris are heading out on tour

The Chicks announce UK tour with support from Maren Morris

Country

Finish the lyrics to these classic love songs

QUIZ: Finish the lyrics to these classic love songs!

Quizzes

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother