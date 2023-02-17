Bruce Willis states 'nothing will keep him down' in resurfaced speech after dementia diagnosis

17 February 2023, 15:56

The 2018 video shows Bruce declaring 'nothing will keep me down'. Willis pictured in 'Tears of the Sun' in 2003, left, and pictured with three of his children, centre.
The 2018 video shows Bruce declaring 'nothing will keep me down'. Willis pictured starring in 'Tears of the Sun' in 2003, left, and pictured with three of his children, centre. Picture: Comedy Central/YouTube/Alamy

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

A video showing Bruce Willis strongly declare that "nothing will keep him down" has emerged after his family confirmed he is suffering from dementia.

The clip shows the Die Hard actor, 67, speaking at his Comedy Central roast in 2018 poking fun at himself, declaring he's overcome a huge number of threats from 'terrorists to divorce lawyers to male pattern baldness'.

The comedy roast saw Bruce Willis take to the stage after a number if his famous friends had playfully mocked the star's life and career.

Responding to his mocking friends, Bruce pokes fun at himself saying "Nothing can keep me down, I've been attacked by terrorists, asteroids, film critics, music critics, divorce lawyers, male pattern baldness and none of it stopped me because I'm still Bruce f*****g Willis."

The comedy roast saw Bruce take to the stage after a number if his famous friends had playfully mocked the star's life and career.
The comedy roast saw Bruce take to the stage after a number if his famous friends had playfully mocked the star's life and career. Picture: Comedy Central/Youtube
Responding to his mocking friends, Bruce Willis pokes fun at himself in front of family and fellow celebrity friends:pokes fun at himself saying "Nothing can keep me down"
Responding to his mocking friends, Bruce Willis pokes fun at himself in front of family and fellow celebrity friends:pokes fun at himself saying "Nothing can keep me down". Picture: Comedy Central/YouTube

The speech prompts a huge cheer from the audience and sees Bruce take a bow.

The resurfaced video comes one day after the star's family confirmed Brice Willis is suffering from dementia.

The joint statement comes after the Hollywood acting legend retired from acting last year to concentrate on his health, and his family now say the illness has 'progressed'.

Announcing the news on social media Bruce Willis's family said they wanted to give fans "an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

Bruce Willis declared he's overcome a huge number of threats from 'terrorists to divorce lawyers to male pattern baldness'. Pictured starring in terrorist movie 'Die Hard' in 1988
Bruce Willis declared he's overcome a huge number of threats from 'terrorists to divorce lawyers to male pattern baldness'. Pictured starring in terrorist movie 'Die Hard' in 1988. Picture: Alamy

The legendary 67-year-old actor was previously diagnosed with aphasia - a condition which causes difficulties with speech - and his doctors have now confirmed the actor is suffering from Frontotemporal dementia, the most common form of dementia in people under 60.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

His family said: "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead."

Bruce Willis pictured with wife Emma Hemming in 2011
Bruce Willis pictured with wife Emma Hemming in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Bruce Willis was one of the most successful actors of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. His biggest roles were in blockbuster films such as Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, Armageddon and Pulp Fiction.

Bruce Willis has three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore - Rumer, Scout and Tallulah - and he remains very close friends with his former partner.

He also has two daughters with second wife Emma Hemming Willis.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are still good friends

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's relationship timeline: From ex-married couple to best friends
Bruce Willis in 2014

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with dementia, his family confirms

Dick Van Dyke was revealed as the oldest ever contestant on The Masked Singer US

Dick Van Dyke, 97, leaves judges in tears during 'greatest reveal ever' on The Masked Singer
Sharon Stone pays tribute to late brother Patrick

Sharon Stone in tears as she confirms death of brother Patrick in emotional video

Romcoms

The 30 greatest romcoms ever, ranked in order of guilty pleasure romantic bliss

More on Smooth

Madonna is crazy about her children.

How many children does Madonna have, and who are they?

Madonna

The singer's son, Noah, was given his diagnosis of hepatoblastoma, a rare form of liver cancer, in 2016 at the age of three.

Michael Buble reveals how son's cancer diagnosis has 'changed what matters'

Michael Bublé

Carly Pearce on Smooth Country

Carly Pearce interview: Why the country star is "thankful" for her divorce

Country

The 'Thriller' singer had never shopped in a supermarket or put things in a basket, and was desperate to experience normal life 'like everyone else'.

When Michael Jackson did 'normal' shop in deserted supermarket with friends dressed as staff: 'It was my dream'

Michael Jackson

The 'Maggie May' singer's announcement comes just months after he added new dates to his tour at the end of 2022 due to unprecedented demand.

Rod Stewart announces six-date summer tour at major UK venues

Rod Stewart

Marti Pellow has reimagined his 2022 tour renaming it Pellow Talk - The Lost Chapter, announcing a string of new dates for 2023.

Marti Pellow announces new dates for his smash hit tour 'Pellow Talk'

Music

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother