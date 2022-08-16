Bruce Willis shows off amazing music skills weeks after acting retirement

Bruce Willis plays the harmonica. Picture: Getty/Emma Herring/Instagram

By Tom Eames

Bruce Willis has reminded everyone that he is also an accomplished musician in a brilliant new video filmed by his wife.

Bruce Willis revealed his excellent music skills in an impromptu 'jam session' on Instagram.

The legendary Die Hard actor was filmed playing the harmonica while his friend Derek Richard Thomas sang a song on the guitar.

Posting the black and white clip on social media, Bruce’s wife Emma Heming wrote: “Their talent is speaking for itself. I’ll just leave this here @derekrichardthomas #jamsession.”

The 67-year-old actor recently retired from acting, following his brain disorder diagnosis earlier this year.

Back in the late 1980s, at the height of his Moonlighting/Die Hard era, Bruce Willis had a successful career as a singer and musician.

His debut album The Return of Bruno was a big hit back in 1987, including the single 'Respect Yourself', which reached number 4 in the UK.

What is aphasia?

Aphasia is when a person has difficulty with their language or speech. It is usually caused by damage to the left side of the brain.

People with aphasia often have issues with the four main ways people understand and use language (reading, listening, speaking, typing or writing).

Speaking problems are the most obvious signs, and people with aphasia may make mistakes with using words.

Although aphasia affects a person's ability to talk and communicate, it doesn't actually affect their intelligence.