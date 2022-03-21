Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's relationship timeline: From ex-married couple to best friends

Despite ending their marriage over 20 years ago, Hollywood couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have stayed close all these years later.

Bruce and Demi got married in the late 1980s, and were one of the biggest Hollywood power couples at the height of both of their careers.

Although both have since married other people, they have remained good friends and are often seen hanging out together as part of a 'blended' family.

Here's a timeline of their relationship so far:

July 1987: The first meeting Bruce Willis & Demi Moore in 1988. Picture: Getty Demi and Bruce's long romance story began at a movie premiere in Los Angeles. The actress was attending the premiere of Stakeout while out with her then-fiancé, actor Emilio Estevez. It was here that the future couple would first meet. Soon ending her relationship with Emilio, she began dating Bruce.

November 1987: The wedding Bruce and Demi in 1989. Picture: Getty Despite only meeting less than a year previously, the pair went on an unplanned trip to Las Vegas, where Bruce asked Demi to marry him. The couple then got married inside their suite at the Golden Nugget hotel, with only a small number of guests in attendance. Speaking in her 2019 autobiography, Demi said: "We were moving to the gambling tables when Bruce said, 'I think we should get married.' We'd been joking about it on the flight there, but suddenly it didn't seem like he was kidding." A month later, the couple had another ceremony, this time as a typical Hollywood wedding in front of their famous pals. It is Bruce's first marriage, while Demi was previously married to singer Freddie Moore for five years before splitting in 1985.

1988-1994: Growing a family Bruce, Demi and their kids in 2001. Picture: Getty It has been reported that Demi actually fell pregnant on her wedding night, with daughter Rumer being born in August 1988. The couple later welcomed two more daughters: Scout in 1991 and Tallulah in 1994. (L-R) Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Tallulah Belle Willis, Demi Moore, his mother Marlene Willis and Scout LaRue Willis. Picture: Getty Rumer is also an actor, having starred in films such as Hostage and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and the TV series 90210 and Empire. She also won season 20 of Dancing with the Stars, and has appeared on Broadway. Tallulah is also an actor, while Scout has a career as a singer and actor.

1998: Splitting up Bruce and Demi in 1997. Picture: Getty In 1998, after over a decade of marriage, the couple released a statement saying that they were breaking up. They said at the time: "Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have announced they are ending their marriage after 11 years. They were married on November 21, 1987." It was reported that the couple had been living apart for months due to busy film schedules. The couple's divorce was then finalised in 2000. However, the pair continued to co-parent their children together, and have stayed great friends. Speaking soon after the divorce, Bruce told Rolling Stone: "We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were. We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues."

2005: Demi re-marries Demi and Ashton hang out with Bruce. Picture: Getty After two years of dating, Demi married actor Ashton Kutcher in a private ceremony at their home in 2005. Bruce was even a guest at the nuptials. However, the couple divorced in 2013. Ashton went on to marry his childhood sweetheart and former co-star Mila Kunis, and they now have two children.