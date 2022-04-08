Bruce Willis’ wife Emma shares emotional statement after actor's aphasia diagnosis

Emma Hemming has thanked fans for their support after her husband Bruce Willis retired from acting last week.

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming has thanked fans for their support after announcing the actor’s aphasia diagnosis.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Emma said: "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

This comes just days after she opened up about her husband’s health, sharing that he would be stepping away from acting.

Bruce’s incredible career spans over 40 years, with his most famous roles including Die Hard, The Sixth Sense and Pulp Fiction.

Kicking off his career in the 1980s, his movies have now grossed over $5 billion worldwide.

The 67-year-old’s retirement was announced in a heartfelt message from Emma, 43, which read: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.”

Fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: “Sending love to you and your beautiful blended family Emma. I’m so sorry to see this. You are a beautiful soul and I’m so sad to see this. 💗🙏”

“I’m so sorry Emma. Sending you lots of love to you and the whole family,” said someone else.

According to the NHS website, Aphasia is when a person has difficulty with their language or speech. It's usually caused by damage to the left side of the brain for example, after a stroke.

Bruce is a father of five and shares daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore, who he was married to from 1987 to 2000.

He also has two more daughters with Emma, Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 8.

Sharing a recent update, Emma posted a beautiful photo with her husband in the woods, with the simple caption: “Mom & Dad in their favourite habitat 🏔🥾 #offthegrid”.