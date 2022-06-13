Robbie Williams announces huge 'XXV' arena tour to celebrate 25 years as a solo artist
13 June 2022, 07:00 | Updated: 13 June 2022, 15:36
Robbie Williams will head out on tour later this year across the UK and Ireland as he celebrates his 25th anniversary as a solo artist.
Last week, Robbie announced his new album XXV, to be released on September 9, which features many of his greatest hits re-recorded as orchestral songs with the Metropole Orkest.
To support the album, Robbie will open with two nights at London’s The O2, before heading to Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.
Fans who pre-order the album from the official Robbie Williams store by 8pm on Tuesday June 14th will receive access to a special ticket pre-sale on Wednesday, June 15th. The pre-sale starts at 9am for 48 hours.
General sale tickets are then available from 9am on Friday, June 17.
The full list of tour dates are:
- 9 October – The O2, London
- 10 October – The O2, London
- 15 October – Resorts World, Birmingham
- 19 October – AO Arena, Manchester
- 21 October – AO Arena, Manchester
- 24 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 25 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 29 October – 3Arena, Dublin
Speaking about the new album, Robbie said: "I’m so excited to announce my new album XXV which celebrates many of my favourite songs from the past 25 years.
"Each track has a special place in my heart so it was a real thrill to record them again with the Metropole Orkest. Can't wait for you all to hear it."