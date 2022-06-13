Robbie Williams announces huge 'XXV' arena tour to celebrate 25 years as a solo artist

Robbie Williams is back. Picture: Robbie Williams

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams will head out on tour later this year across the UK and Ireland as he celebrates his 25th anniversary as a solo artist.

Last week, Robbie announced his new album XXV, to be released on September 9, which features many of his greatest hits re-recorded as orchestral songs with the Metropole Orkest.

To support the album, Robbie will open with two nights at London’s The O2, before heading to Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

Robbie Williams tour dates for 2022. Picture: Robbie Williams

Fans who pre-order the album from the official Robbie Williams store by 8pm on Tuesday June 14th will receive access to a special ticket pre-sale on Wednesday, June 15th. The pre-sale starts at 9am for 48 hours.

General sale tickets are then available from 9am on Friday, June 17.

The full list of tour dates are:

9 October – The O2, London

10 October – The O2, London

15 October – Resorts World, Birmingham

19 October – AO Arena, Manchester

21 October – AO Arena, Manchester

24 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

25 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

29 October – 3Arena, Dublin

Speaking about the new album, Robbie said: "I’m so excited to announce my new album XXV which celebrates many of my favourite songs from the past 25 years.

"Each track has a special place in my heart so it was a real thrill to record them again with the Metropole Orkest. Can't wait for you all to hear it."