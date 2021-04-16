Jack Brooksbank facts: Age, parents, net worth, and how he met Princess Eugenie revealed

16 April 2021, 15:17

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie
Picture: PA

Jack Brooksbank became an overnight celebrity when he married his longtime partner Princess Eugenie in the second royal wedding of 2018.

Princess Eugenie married her boyfriend Jack at Windsor Castle, but who is he and how did they meet?

Here's all the facts you need to know about the recent member of the Royal Family:

  1. Who is Jack Brooksbank?

    Jack Brooksbank
    Picture: Getty

    Jack Brooksbank is a descendant of the Brooksbank baronets, and is thought to be a distant cousin of Eugenie’s.

    Her mother, the Duchess of York, is the great-great-granddaughter of Lady Julia Coke, who is also the daughter of Jack's great-great-grandfather, Thomas Coke. Small world, eh?

    Jack passed on university, and started a career in hospitality. He worked at Chelsea’s Admiral Codrington pub, and was soon taken in by businessman and nightclub owner Piers Adam, and employed by the Markham Inn.

    He later managed the Mayfair nightclub, and in August 2016, he set up his own company, Jack Brooksbank Limited, a wine wholesaler.

  2. How did Princess Eugenie meet Jack Brooksbank?

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
    Picture: PA

    Jack started dating Eugenie in the early 2010s.

    They met while skiing in the Swiss resort town of Verbier where Eugenie's parents own a residence, and continued to date long-distance after Eugenie moved to New York City.

  3. How old is Jack Brooksbank?

    Jack Brooksbank was born on May 3, 1986.

    He celebrated his 34th birthday in 2020.

  4. Who are Jack Brooksbank's parents and brother?

    Jack is the son of George Brooksbank, a chartered accountant and company director, and his wife Nicola.

    He also has a younger brother called Thomas, 29, so we're expecting him to take on Best Man duties.

    The family lives at an apartment in a gated period conversion in Wandsworth, near Battersea Park in London.

  5. What is Jack Brooksbank's net worth?

    Jack's family are believed to be rather wealthy.

    His father George made a fortune from being a chartered accountant and company director. Jack was also educated at Stowe School in Buckingham, where boarding fees are currently almost £12,000 per term.

    However, it is not currently known what Jack Brooksbank's personal net worth is.

