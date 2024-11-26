Ed Sheeran’s Christmas song explained: Everything to know about ‘Under the Tree’

Ed Sheeran has released a new Christmas single. Picture: Mark Surridge/Netflix

By Hannah Watkin

‘Under the Tree’ was written for Richard Curtis’ latest festive film, That Christmas.

Ed Sheeran has just thrown his hat into the ring for the next Christmas number one.

The ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer released his new Christmas single ‘Under the Tree’ today (26 November).

Listen to Ed Sheeran's new Christmas song below!

Under the Tree (from “That Christmas”)

Here’s everything you need to know about the track, from its origins to how you can hear it in Richard Curtis’ latest Christmas film…

Who wrote ‘Under the Tree’?

‘Under the Tree’ was co-written and produced by Ed and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid. The pair have worked with each other several times before, on tracks such as ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Galway Girl’.

Ed wrote 'Under the Tree' for a festive feature film. Picture: Getty

This Christmas ballad was composed by Ed and Johnny to feature in Love Actually creator Richard Curtis’ new animated Christmas film, That Christmas, which will be released on December 4.

What is the meaning of ‘Under the Tree’?

‘Under the Tree’ is an emotional love song in which the singer is pining after a lost love at Christmas.

“There is nothing under the tree / That I wished for / I want you to come back to me / and be like before,” Ed sings in the chorus of the song.

The lyrics continue: “Have I lost you? / Nothing will ever fill the hole / My heart will be here under the tree / Just letting you know,” to continue showing the soloist’s yearning.

What has Ed Sheeran said about his new Christmas track?

Speaking in August about working on a song for That Christmas, Ed revealed: “I’ve been mates with Richard Curtis for years, and we’ve done a load of fun work for charity, and then both were heavily involved in the movie Yesterday.

Ed and Richard have been friends and collaborators for several years. Picture: Getty

“He came to me two years ago to play me the rough [draft] of That Christmas. It was just sketches and voices, but it blew me away.

"So emotional, yet so heartwarmingly funny, like all Richard Curtis movies.”

The sentimental film is set in the ‘Lego House’ singer’s home county of Suffolk, making it a “sure holiday staple” for his family.

Curtis said it was “really lovely” to have got to work with Ed on the film, and to have him “play such a key part in this film about love, children and family” through his song.

What is That Christmas about?

Based on Curtis’ own trilogy of festive children’s books, That Christmas is an animated film that tells the interconnected Christmas stories of residents in the fictional town of Wellington-on-Sea.

When a blizzard hits town just before Christmas, the town’s holiday plans are thrown into disarray – just as Santa Claus himself is also the victim of a big mistake!

Watch the trailer for That Christmas

Bill Nighy, Brian Cox, Guz Khan, Fiona Shaw and Jodie Whittaker are just some of the star talent who’ve lent their voices to the picture, alongside Ed with his song.

Is there a music video for ‘Under the Tree’?

Yes! The ‘Under the Tree’ music video was also released by Ed and his team on Tuesday, November 26.

The video features Ed Sheeran alongside moments from the animated film.

Ed Sheeran - Under the Tree (from “That Christmas”)

Where can you watch That Christmas?

That Christmas will be released on Netflix on December 4.

Has Ed Sheeran written other Christmas songs?

Ed released a Christmas song with Elton John in 2021. Picture: Getty

Yes, Ed Sheeran previously released a Christmas track called ‘Merry Christmas’ on a special festive edition of his album =.

The song, which features Elton John, was also released as a single by the ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer on December 3, 2021, and was featured as part of his The Lockdown Sessions album.