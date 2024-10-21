Watch Elton John’s surprise duet with Dua Lipa at recent Royal Albert Hall concert

Elton John surprised fans at London's Royal Albert Hall when he duetted with pop superstar Dua Lipa. Picture: Press Release (Ben Gibson)

By Thomas Edward

There's no keeping him away from the stage.

Elton John may have brought his touring career to a close in 2023, but he can't resist the chance for an impromptu performance.

It's not as though the 'Rocket Man' has stepped out of the spotlight since his touring career ceased, however.

The music legend has been busy with the release of his forthcoming reveal-all documentary, Never Too Late.

Delving into his personal and professional history, the documentary will feature excerpts from Elton's private journals as it looks back at the trials and tribulations he's overcome.

Not to mention the accompanying press tour which has seen Elton jet-set across the world.

But he still had time to surprise London gig-goers, joining pop superstar Dua Lipa for a surprise duet of their 2021 hit 'Cold Heart' at London's historic Royal Albert Hall recently.

Dua brought out an extra special guest for her extra special performance. Picture: Press Release (Ben Gibson)

The year after its release, 'Cold Heart' snowballed into one of 2022's biggest hits, when Dua Lipa's popularity couldn't grow any higher.

That's why many fans of hers and Elton's strongly believed she'd join the 'Tiny Dancer' singer to perform the pop stomper at his farewell Glastonbury Festival headline performance in 2023.

She didn't show, leaving many guessing as to whether or not their friendship was still going strong.

Needless to say, the pop star pals are seemingly closer than ever – who else would Dua invite on stage to duet the song with?

Filmed for an upcoming television special, Dua Lipa performed a host of her biggest hits accompanied by the 43-piece Heritage Orchestra alongside her own 14-strong choir and seven-piece band.

In what marked her first UK performance since headlining Glastonbury Festival in the summer, she invited a fellow former headliner to join her.

Watch the duet below.

Dua Lipa and Elton John - Cold Heart - Live at Royal Albert Hall London. 17 October 2024

After performing the intro of 'Cold Heart', Dua declared to the crowd: "Now give it up for man that needs no introduction: Elton John."

She then strutted over to sing alongside Elton who was perched on a stool, having been revealed by a number of backing singers who covered him.

Together, they both swooned through 'Cold Heart' - which blends together his hits 'Sacrifice' and 'Rocket Man' - with the 5,000 crowd screaming along in glee.

"I’ve been looking forward to this show for such a long time and it’s a show I’ve been looking forward to more than any other,” Dua noted earlier in the evening.

She added how she "missed her dancers" but felt privileged to share the stage with The Heritage Orchestra in a venue that had welcomed the likes of Winston Churchill, Charles de Gaulle, and Albert Einstein.

Dua joked that none of the above trio had performed with dancers however, and was "almost as sure they didn't have a dress as nice as this", when she looked immaculate in a red ball gown and long gloves.

That's the kind of diva behaviour that helped spark a close bond between her and Elton, no doubt.