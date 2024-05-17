Dua Lipa makes surprise appearance at ACM Awards for amazing Chris Stapleton duet

Dua Lipa performing with Chris Stapleton. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

At the 2024 ACM Awards, country sensation Chris Stapleton and pop superstar Dua Lipa left the audience in awe with a surprise duet during Thursday night's show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unexpected collaboration was one of the evening's most memorable highlights.

Dua Lipa began the performance solo, captivating the audience before Chris Stapleton made his entrance from the right side of the stage, guitar in hand.

Together, they delivered a soulful rendition of 'Think I'm In Love With You' from Stapleton's 2023 album, Higher.

Adding to the richness of the performance, Morgan Stapleton joined them for backing vocals, creating a harmonious blend that resonated throughout the venue.

Chris Stapleton and Dua Lipa Perform “Think I’m In Love With You” | 2024 ACM Awards

Despite the seamless execution, the duo later revealed in an interview with Bobby Bones that the performance was a last-minute arrangement, coming together in just the past two days.

Stapleton expressed his admiration for Lipa, referring to her as the "queen of feel-good music," which inspired their choice to perform 'Think I'm In Love With You' for the ACM Awards.

Chris Stapleton Dua Lipa Backstage with Bobby Bones at the 59th ACM Awards

The night was significant for Stapleton beyond the duet. He took home two prestigious awards: Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Higher, marking a triumphant evening for the country artist.

The ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, were broadcast live from Frisco, Texas, on Amazon Prime. The star-studded event also featured performances by Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and more, making it a night to remember for country music fans around the world.