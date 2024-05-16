Kane Brown facts: Country singer's age, wife, children, family and career explained

On Air Now
Kane Brown, a groundbreaking figure in modern country music, has swiftly ascended from social media sensation to chart-topping artist.
Kane Brown's early life was marked by both challenges and determination. With a multicultural heritage and a unique voice, he found his initial audience on platforms like Facebook and YouTube, where his covers and original songs resonated with fans worldwide.
His debut album, Kane Brown, released in 2016, showcased his blend of country, R&B, and pop influences, leading to widespread acclaim and commercial success.
From 'Heaven' to 'What Ifs', his hits reflect a deep connection with listeners, while his journey from humble beginnings to stardom highlights his resilience and talent. Brown continues to break barriers and redefine the genre, making a lasting impact on the music industry.
As of May 2024, Kane Brown is 30 years old. He was born on October 21, 1993, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Kane Brown's mother is Tabatha Brown, who primarily raised him as a single parent. Information about his father is less public, as Kane has mentioned that his father has been incarcerated since 1996.
His mother is white, while his father is African-American who is also part Cherokee.
As for siblings, Kane Brown has a younger sister named Heidi Swafford.
Kane Brown got his start in music by posting covers of popular songs on social media. In 2014, he began uploading videos of himself performing covers of songs by artists like George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Billy Currington on platforms like Facebook and YouTube.
His cover of Lee Brice's 'I Don't Dance' went viral, gaining significant attention and helping him build a substantial online following.
His social media success led to the release of his debut EP, Closer, in 2015, which was funded through a Kickstarter campaign. The EP's success, along with the viral popularity of his cover videos, caught the attention of major labels.
Brown eventually signed with RCA Nashville in 2016, paving the way for his self-titled debut album later that year. This album featured hits like 'What Ifs' and 'Heaven', establishing him as a prominent figure in the country music scene.
Yes, Kane Brown is married!
He married Katelyn Jae on October 12, 2018. The couple has two daughters: Kingsley Rose Brown, born on October 29, 2019, and Kodi Jane Brown, born on December 30, 2021.
The couple are expecting a son in 2024.
Kane Brown - Heaven
Kane Brown has several hit songs that have made a significant impact on the country music charts and beyond.
Some of his biggest songs include:
- 'What Ifs' (featuring Lauren Alaina): This song was a major breakthrough hit for Brown, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
- 'Heaven': A romantic ballad that became one of his most popular tracks, also hitting number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
- 'Lose It': An upbeat song that showcases Brown's energetic style, reaching the top of the Country Airplay chart.
- 'Good as You': Another chart-topping hit that highlights his smooth vocal delivery and heartfelt lyrics.
- 'One Thing Right' (with Marshmello): A cross-genre collaboration that found success on both country and pop charts.
- 'Homesick': A poignant song reflecting on the emotions of missing loved ones, which also resonated with a wide audience.
- 'Thank God': A duet with wife Katelyn that gave him a country number one hit
- 'I Can Feel It': A top 10 hit that sampled Phil Collins' 'In the Air Tonight'
