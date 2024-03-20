Exclusive

Lauren Alaina recalls Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's beautifully kind gesture

Lauren Alaina speaks to Smooth Country. Picture: Smooth/Global/Grand Ole Opry

By Tom Eames

Country star Lauren Alaina has opened up about the country legends who helped her early on in her career.

Following her runner-up spot in 2011's edition of American Idol, Lauren has had a very successful country music career, scoring several number one hits.

In 2024, she performed at the Country 2 Country (C2C) Festival in the UK alongside the likes of Carly Pearce, Brad Paisley and her old classmate Kane Brown.

Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly caught up with Lauren about the show, her upcoming music and her wedding celebrations.

Talking about the moment she became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, Lauren said: "I've been very fortunate to have people that I look up to and admire, like Trisha Yearwood has been a huge champion of mine.

"I mean, she's the one that asked me to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and then she's just so good to me. And if I could have told eight-year-old Lauren, 'Trisha Yearwood's going to even just look in your direction someday', I would have been so unwell.

"So to then grow up and be friends with her and have her mentor me, and then not only did she ask me to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry, she came back and personally inducted me and brought her husband along. I don't know if you've ever heard of him.

"Garth something? Garth Yearwood. No, kidding! And Garth played guitar while Trisha and I sang together in the circle. Crazy. And it's just. Yeah, I've been very fortunate to have people like that in my life."

She also praised Jason Aldean, who was a guest at her wedding with Cam Arnold earlier this year.

"I've known him forever. He's the first artist that really, ever took me under his wing. And really, he's like a big brother to me."

Lauren also spoke about how she wrote the song 'My Old Man' for her and her dad to dance to at her wedding.

"It was really sweet. I wrote it about a year ago. I'm guessing I've lost track of time, honestly. I think we all have. But I wrote it for dad and for Cameron, and we danced at the wedding to it, and we were singing it together.

"The first time my dad heard it, I knew not to let him hear it, for the first time at the wedding because he would not have been okay if I had told him.

"He cried the whole day, giving me away. My dad and I are very close. Yeah. I'm so proud of that song. It's not officially released, but I posted it. It will be on the album."