Jason Aldean facts: Country singer's age, wife, children, songs and career explained

In addition to spending the summers with his father in Homestead, Florida, he was raised by his mother in Macon.

He was born in Macon, Georgia. He was three years old when his parents divorced.

Born Jason Aldine Williams, the singer was born on February 28, 1977. He celebrated his 46th birthday in 2023.

How did he get his start in music?

Jason Aldean in 2006. Picture: Getty

Young Aldean's parents supported him as he developed musically. He had the desire to perform on stage since he was 14 years old after watching the country music awards on TV.

He gave a performance at the Macon VFW hall with the assistance of his mother. He soon started doing performances at neighbourhood talent shows and festivals. He also joined the house band at the Georgia nightclub Nashville South when he was 15.

Jason created the moniker Aldean by respelling his middle name, Aldine, in order to stand out.

After graduating from high school, Aldean and his band played at venues and events all around the Southeast with the assistance of his father.

Aldean started creating and recording original music with Justin Weaver, one of the band members. He played songs from his debut album in 1998 during a showcase put on by The Buckboard nightclub in Atlanta.

Michael Knox, who was working at Warner-Chappell at the time, approached him. At the age of 21, Aldean relocated to Nashville on November 1st after signing with Warner-Chappell.

Aldean received a recording deal offer, but it was later withdrawn. After signing with a different company, he was once more let go in 2000 because his label kept delaying his recording sessions.

Numerous showcases didn't result in a contract for him. The effort at the Wildhorse Saloon, when the expected label talent scouts failed to appear, was the last straw.

Aldean gave himself six months to prepare his departure from Nashville and return to his native Georgia after becoming frustrated and disheartened with his stuttering career.

Then, five weeks later, he received a contract offer from Nashville's Broken Bow Records.