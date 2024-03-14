Exclusive

Brian Kelley "poured my heart and soul" into new album after going solo

Brian Kelley talks to Smooth Country. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

Country singer Brian Kelley has opened up about his new album, and how excited he is to continue his solo journey.

The Florida-born star is back with his second solo album Tennessee Truth in May 2024, fresh from his recent appearance at the UK's Country 2 Country Festival (C2C).

Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly caught up with Brian about his latest project, and how he has found touring compared to his time as part of a band.

Brian was previously part of the hugely successful duo Florida Georgia Line alongside Tyler Hubbard. While he released his debut album Sunshine State of Mind in summer 2021, it wasn't until a year later that the band announced plans to go on an indefinite hiatus.

While some fans have pondered whether his excellent new song 'Kiss My Boots' is about his former bandmate, Brian has yet to confirm as such.

Speaking to Eamonn, Brian spoke in depth about performing as a solo artist and bringing his music to new fans around the world.

Brian Kelley - Kiss My Boots (Official Music Video)

"Being over here with FGL was amazing," he said. "We made amazing memories, and we kind of set the table for what is now even solo for both of us. It's kind of surreal. I don't know if I ever figured that it would turn out this way.

"Just to give you a little history, I think that I thought my goal for FGL and solo outlets, extra creative outlets, was to do both. And so here I am. With just representing myself and him doing the same, it's just different. It's exciting.

"It's a little bit unexpected, but at the same time, I'm trying to do as much as I can, make as many fans as I can, make as many memories as I can, and it's just special, man.

"It's like coming from a duo that's great, and it's so collaborative, and it's so the two of you, or if you're in a band or a group, it's. Everybody intertwined all your influences, and just the whole thing is so different. So when it comes to just being a solo artist, I think people can really attach themselves to just one thing.

"Hey, here's what I'm singing about. Here's my values. Here's how me and my wife live our lives. Here's what I'm singing about. Here's how I sound personally. Here's my voice. And so I take a lot of pride in that, too.

C2C Country To Country 2024. Picture: Getty

"I'm just really excited to hear the feedback and to be able to come over here with my band and my crew and my team and to live these songs out with fans each night in a couple different countries, it's amazing. It's surreal. It's special."

Talking about his new album, Brian said: "I don't think I'm ever going to make a record that's just some make believe record about something I haven't lived.

"And so to be able to channel where I'm at emotionally, spiritually, all those things that make up a record and also allow time for some outside songs that I didn't write to come in and to help shape and complete this record, which what I did. And so I'm okay with how long it took.

"I'm really proud of this record, and I'm really excited for everybody to dive in and just experience this record. I think other than kiss my boots, it's a really fun record. It's a party. There's some love songs. It's a fuller, stronger sound than Sunshine State of Mind. That's all intentional. I didn't want to repeat myself. I don't think any artist wants to make the same record twice.

"I didn't leave anything on the table when it comes to how the record sounds sonically right. I'm pulling from a lot more influences than what Sunshine State of Mind was, and that's all intentional. And so, yeah, I think just really excited to hear everybody's reaction.

"I know I had a blast making it. I know it was really fun and it was a journey I think every record should be. I just poured my heart and soul in this album, just like I have done every project I've ever been a part of."

Brian Kelley's new album Tennessee Truth is out on May 10.