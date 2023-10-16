C2C 2024: Brad Paisley, Old Dominion and Kane Brown to headline annual country music festival

16 October 2023, 09:43 | Updated: 16 October 2023, 15:56

Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Kane Brown will perform at C2C 2024
Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Kane Brown will perform at C2C 2024. Picture: Mason Allen/Jim Shea/Matthew Berinato

By Tom Eames

The headliners for next year's Country To Country festival have been announced!

Country superstars Kane Brown, Brad Paisley and Old Dominion will headline the 2024 edition of C2C, held from Friday March 8 to Sunday March 10.

Taking place in London, Glasgow and Belfast, the annual event showcases the very best of country music.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 20.

Carly Pearce, Jake Owen, Brian Kelley, Brothers Osborne and Elle King are also on the lineup, with more acts still to be announced.

C2C Lineup for 2024
C2C Lineup for 2024. Picture: C2C

The full lineup is:

Friday, March 8: The O2, London / Saturday, March 9: SSE Arena, Belfast / Sunday, March 10: OVO Hydro, Glasgow:

Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina, Introducing Nashville

Friday, March 8: OVO Hydro, Glasgow / Saturday, March 9: The O2, London / Sunday, March 10: SSE Arena, Belfast:

Brad Paisley, Jake Owen, Brian Kelley, Priscilla Block

Friday, March 8: SSE Arena, Belfast / Saturday, March 9: OVO Hydro, Glasgow / Sunday, March 10: The O2, London:

Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, Drake Milligan

Thomas Rhett talks to Smooth Country

Thomas Rhett reveals how Ed Sheeran inspired his huge hit 'Die a Happy Man'

Smooth Country Icons 2023: How to follow and listen to the top 50 countdown!

Taylor Swift's dating history

Taylor Swift's dating history: A timeline of her famous relationships so far

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus marries Australian musician Firerose in "perfect celebration of love"

Shania Twain has forever had a soft spot for rock stars, and joined Foo Fighters on stage for a surprising duet.

Shania Twain teams up with Foo Fighters for unlikely duet at US festival

Shania Twain

The Lion King: 'Circle of Life'

The Lion King Musical: Rafiki star Tenjiwe Nofemele performs incredible acoustic 'Circle of Life'

Take That: This Life

Take That announce official six-part podcast 'This Life' telling band's story in their own words

Madonna's opening night on the Celebration Tour

Madonna The Celebration Tour setlist: All 28 songs played by Queen of Pop revealed

Lenny Kravitz bears all in his steamy new music video for 'TK421'.

Lenny Kravitz strips totally naked in steamy music video for brand new single 'TK421'

Mamma Mia 2

Will there be a Mamma Mia 3? Sequel predictions and theories

