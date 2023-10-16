C2C 2024: Brad Paisley, Old Dominion and Kane Brown to headline annual country music festival

Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Kane Brown will perform at C2C 2024. Picture: Mason Allen/Jim Shea/Matthew Berinato

By Tom Eames

The headliners for next year's Country To Country festival have been announced!

Country superstars Kane Brown, Brad Paisley and Old Dominion will headline the 2024 edition of C2C, held from Friday March 8 to Sunday March 10.

Taking place in London, Glasgow and Belfast, the annual event showcases the very best of country music.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 20.

Carly Pearce, Jake Owen, Brian Kelley, Brothers Osborne and Elle King are also on the lineup, with more acts still to be announced.

C2C Lineup for 2024. Picture: C2C

The full lineup is:

Friday, March 8: The O2, London / Saturday, March 9: SSE Arena, Belfast / Sunday, March 10: OVO Hydro, Glasgow:

Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina, Introducing Nashville

Friday, March 8: OVO Hydro, Glasgow / Saturday, March 9: The O2, London / Sunday, March 10: SSE Arena, Belfast:

Brad Paisley, Jake Owen, Brian Kelley, Priscilla Block

Friday, March 8: SSE Arena, Belfast / Saturday, March 9: OVO Hydro, Glasgow / Sunday, March 10: The O2, London:

Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, Drake Milligan