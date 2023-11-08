Carly Pearce facts: Country singer's age, husband, songs, family and career explained

8 November 2023, 15:36

Carly Pearce in 2023
Carly Pearce in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Carly Pearce is a country music star who has won multiple awards and accolades for her honest and heartfelt songs.

She started her musical journey at a young age, performing with a bluegrass band and at Dollywood theme park. She moved to Nashville to pursue her dream of becoming a singer-songwriter, and after years of hard work and perseverance, she achieved her breakthrough with the hit single 'Every Little Thing' in 2017.

Since then, she has released several studio albums, and collaborated with other artists such as Lee Brice and Ashley McBryde. She is also a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.

  1. How old is Carly Pearce and where is she from?

    As of 2023, Carly Pearce is 33 years old and she is from Taylor Mill, Kentucky, USA.

    She was born on April 24, 1990.

    Her birth name was Carly Cristyne Slusser. Her parents are Todd and Jackie Slusser.

    She chose Pearce as her stage name as it was the last name of her grandfather, who helped introduce her to music from a young age.

  2. How did she get her start in music?

    Carly Peace in 2021
    Carly Peace in 2021. Picture: Getty

    Carly Pearce got her start in music from her grandparents, who introduced her to country music and taught her about singing and playing guitar. She began performing professionally when she was 11 years old, joining a bluegrass band and singing at various venues, including churches, tent revivals, and even a boys prison.

    When she was 16, she auditioned for the “Country Crossroads” show at Dollywood, a theme park owned by her idol Dolly Parton. She got the job and moved to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where she performed five times a week for two years.

    She then moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue her dream of becoming a country singer-songwriter. She faced many challenges and rejections, but she never gave up on her passion.

    She eventually found success with her self-written song 'Every Little Thing', which became a hit on satellite radio and led to her signing a major label deal.

  3. What are Carly Pearce's biggest songs?

    Carly Pearce - Next Girl (Official Music Video)

    Some of her biggest songs so far are:

    • “Every Little Thing”: This is Carly Pearce’s debut single and her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It was released in February 2017 and became a breakthrough song for Pearce, who wrote it about a painful breakup. It was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards and Single of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards.
    • “I Hope You’re Happy Now”: This is a duet with Lee Brice that was released in September 2019 as the lead single from Pearce’s self-titled second album. It was co-written by Pearce, Luke Combs, Jonathan Singleton, and Randy Montana. The song is about wishing an ex-partner well after moving on from a relationship. It was a huge success for Pearce and Brice, reaching No. 1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts. It also won Single of the Year and Musical Event of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards, Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
    • “Next Girl”: This is the lead single from Pearce’s third album, 29: Written in Stone, which was released in September 2021. It was co-written by Pearce, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne. The song is a sassy and upbeat warning to the next girl who falls for a charming but unfaithful man. It features a catchy chorus and a retro country sound that pays homage to Pearce’s musical heroes, such as Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton.

  4. Is Carly Pearce married and does she have children?

    Carly Pearce and ex-husband Michael Ray in 2019
    Carly Pearce and ex-husband Michael Ray in 2019. Picture: Getty

    Carly Pearce is not married and does not have any children as of 2023.

    She was previously married to fellow country singer Michael Ray, but they divorced in June 2020 after eight months of marriage.

    Carly also dated former baseball player Riley King, but they broke up in June 2023.

