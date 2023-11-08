Carly Pearce facts: Country singer's age, husband, songs, family and career explained

On Air Now
Carly Pearce is a country music star who has won multiple awards and accolades for her honest and heartfelt songs.
She started her musical journey at a young age, performing with a bluegrass band and at Dollywood theme park. She moved to Nashville to pursue her dream of becoming a singer-songwriter, and after years of hard work and perseverance, she achieved her breakthrough with the hit single 'Every Little Thing' in 2017.
Since then, she has released several studio albums, and collaborated with other artists such as Lee Brice and Ashley McBryde. She is also a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.
As of 2023, Carly Pearce is 33 years old and she is from Taylor Mill, Kentucky, USA.
She was born on April 24, 1990.
Her birth name was Carly Cristyne Slusser. Her parents are Todd and Jackie Slusser.
She chose Pearce as her stage name as it was the last name of her grandfather, who helped introduce her to music from a young age.
Carly Pearce got her start in music from her grandparents, who introduced her to country music and taught her about singing and playing guitar. She began performing professionally when she was 11 years old, joining a bluegrass band and singing at various venues, including churches, tent revivals, and even a boys prison.
When she was 16, she auditioned for the “Country Crossroads” show at Dollywood, a theme park owned by her idol Dolly Parton. She got the job and moved to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where she performed five times a week for two years.
She then moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue her dream of becoming a country singer-songwriter. She faced many challenges and rejections, but she never gave up on her passion.
She eventually found success with her self-written song 'Every Little Thing', which became a hit on satellite radio and led to her signing a major label deal.
Carly Pearce - Next Girl (Official Music Video)
Some of her biggest songs so far are:
Carly Pearce is not married and does not have any children as of 2023.
She was previously married to fellow country singer Michael Ray, but they divorced in June 2020 after eight months of marriage.
Carly also dated former baseball player Riley King, but they broke up in June 2023.