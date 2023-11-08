Carly Pearce facts: Country singer's age, husband, songs, family and career explained

Carly Pearce in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Carly Pearce is a country music star who has won multiple awards and accolades for her honest and heartfelt songs.

She started her musical journey at a young age, performing with a bluegrass band and at Dollywood theme park. She moved to Nashville to pursue her dream of becoming a singer-songwriter, and after years of hard work and perseverance, she achieved her breakthrough with the hit single 'Every Little Thing' in 2017.

Since then, she has released several studio albums, and collaborated with other artists such as Lee Brice and Ashley McBryde. She is also a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.