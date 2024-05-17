Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton are the big winners at the 2024 ACM Awards

Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton won multiple ACM Awards in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

It was the usual suspects who triumphed at last night's ACM Awards in Texas.

The annual Academy of Country Music Awards was held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, with the Queen of Country herself, Reba McEntire hosting.

Lainey Wilson took home Entertainer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, plus Music Event of the Year for 'Save Me' with Jelly Roll, while Chris Stapleton won Album of the Year for Higher, Male Artist of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Old Dominion were named Group of the Year, with Dan + Shay the Duo of the Year.

59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show. Picture: Getty

Single of the Year went to Luke Combs' cover of 'Fast Car' by Tracy Chapman, and Song of the Year went to 'Next Thing You Know' by Jordan Davis, Chase McGill, Greylan James and Josh Osborne.

Megan Moroney was named New Female Artist of the Year, while Nate Smith won the Male equivalent.

Despite having the most nominations with six, Morgan Wallen ended up empty-handed.

It was a star-studded night, with performances by Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert and many others.

59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show. Picture: Getty

Kelsea Ballerini teamed up with folk sensation Noah Kahan for 'Mountain with a View' and 'Stick Season', while husband-and-wife Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani sang 'Purple Irises'.

Jason Aldean performed a stunning version of Toby Keith's 'Should've Been a Cowboy' in tribute to the late country legend.

Dua Lipa was a surprise performer, appearing with Chris Stapleton for 'Think I'm in Love With You', while Post Malone made his debut with a couple of songs including new track 'I Had Some Help'.

Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne teamed up for 'Bulletproof', before Reba closed the night with her track 'I Can't'.