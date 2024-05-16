Nate Smith unveils brilliant Avril Lavigne duet of 'Bulletproof' ahead of ACM Awards performance

16 May 2024, 14:16

Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne team up
Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne team up. Picture: Getty/Nate Smith

By Tom Eames

Nate Smith, who was just announced as the Academy of Country Music's New Male Artist of the Year, has released an awesome duet.

Nate and pop punk legend Avril Lavigne will perform their new version of his track 'Bulletproof' at the 59th ACM Awards tonight in Frisco, Texas.

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the awards show will be available for free streaming worldwide on Prime Video starting at 8pm ET on May 16th (1am UK time on May 17th).

His new single is part of his 7-track EP Through The Smoke, which was released last month via Sony Nashville.

The project features his current US radio hit 'Bulletproof', which has climbed to #15 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. The EP also includes five additional new songs and a cover of Nirvana’s 'Heart Shaped Box'.

Nate Smith - Bulletproof (Official Audio) ft. Avril Lavigne

With over 1.3 billion career streams, Nate Smith has made a significant impact on the country music scene. Earlier this year, he dominated Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with a ten-week consecutive run at the top with his smash hit single 'World On Fire', which has amassed over 210 million global streams.

This achievement ties Morgan Wallen’s 'You Proof' for the longest run at No. 1 on the chart, marking Smith as the first artist to achieve this milestone with a second single at country radio.

Fans around the globe are eagerly anticipating Nate and Avril's performance of 'Bulletproof' at the ACM Awards, promising an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

And could this mark Avril's foray into country music, following the likes of Beyonce and Post Malone?

