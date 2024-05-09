ACM Awards 2024: Performers, host, date, location, and how to watch revealed

Here's all you need to know about the 59th ACM Awards in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Country music is bigger than ever right now.

So you can understand why the anticipation about the 2024 edition of the Academy of Country Music Awards is just as high.

When you consider the long list of superstars coming out of the country music scene, there will no doubt be a glut of talent on display at the award ceremony.

All eyes will be on the ACM Awards when it kicks off later this month.

But who will perform on the night? Who's hosting? Where and when does it take place, and how can you watch it? Here's all you need to know about the 59th ACM Awards in 2024:

Where and when does the ACM Awards 2024 take place?

The ACM Awards 2024 will take place on 16th May 2024, from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

If you're keen to make the journey to Texas, there are a limited number of tickets still available for the awards ceremony over at SeatGeek.

Who is performing at the ACM Awards 2024?

Rapper Post Malone is entering his country music era, and the community love it. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas). Picture: Getty

The list of artists performing at this year's ACM Awards is nothing short of star-studded.

The latest major names revealed to perform are rapper-come-country troubadour Post Malone - fresh off of his Stagecoach Festival performance alongside Brad Paisley and Sara Evans - and folk-pop phenomenon Noah Kahan, both of which will take to the ACM stage for the very first time.

Parker McCollum, 2022's New Male Artist of the Year, has been announced as one of the many solo performers, with the likes of Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, and Lainey Wilson also set to play their hits amid battling for awards on the night.

Amongst the series of duets on the night will be Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani, New Male Artist of the Year nominee Nate Smith and 'Complicated' pop-punk mainstay Avril Lavigne, as well as Female Artist and Album of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini who will be joined by Kahan.

Who is hosting the ACM Awards in 2024?

Country music legend Reba McEntire will host the ACM Award for the 17th time. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The ACM Awards 2024 will be hosted by the legendary 'Queen Of Country', Reba McEntire.

Taking on hosting duties for a whopping seventeenth time, Reba will also perform on the night and is tipped to debut brand-new music.

Who is vying for award wins on the night?

'Fast Car' star Luke Combs is leading the charge with eight nominations. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/FilmMagic). Picture: Getty

Luke Combs leads the charge among all of the artists nominated on the night, with a total of eight nominations.

Megan Moroney meanwhile has racked up the most ACM Award nods as a female artist with six nominations.

Jelly Roll is one of the dozen first-time ACM Award nominees in 2024, a list that includes Tyler Childers, Kassi Ashton, Hannah Ellis, Neon Union, Ashley Cooke, Flatland Cavalry, Kameron Marlowe, Kylie Morgan, Restless Road, Conner Smith, and Tigirlily Gold.

All eyes are on Lainey Wilson however, who if she clinches the Entertainer of the Year award, would see her win the coveted Triple Crown Award.

The Triple Crown Award means an artist has won Entertainer of the Year plus New Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year, a feat only achieved by the likes of Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, and Jason Aldean to date.

A full list of nominees can be found here.

Dolly Parton was the star of the show in 2023. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Where can I watch the 59th ACM Awards in 2024?

Lainey Wilson is primed to win the coveted Triple Crown Award. (Photo by Brynn Osborn/CBS via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The 59th ACM Awards in 2024 will be free to stream live on Amazon's Prime Video, and will kick off at 20:00 EDT / 19:00 CDT / 17:00 PDT / 01:00 BST.