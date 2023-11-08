Megan Moroney facts: Country singer's age, family, songs, boyfriend and career explained

On Air Now
8 November 2023
Megan Moroney is a rising star in the country music scene, with a distinctive voice and a knack for storytelling.
She has achieved remarkable success with her debut album Lucky, which features her platinum-certified hit single 'Tennessee Orange'.
But who is Megan Moroney, and how did she get to where she is today?
Megan Moroney is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born on October 9, 1997 in Savannah, Georgia, USA.
Megan Moroney got her start in music from a young age, as she grew up listening to country music and learned to play piano.
Her father, who is also a musician, taught her how to play guitar and often performed with her on stage.
While attending the University of Georgia, she opened for Chase Rice at a college concert, where he noticed her talent and encouraged her to pursue a music career.
She also interned for Kristian Bush of Sugarland, who later introduced her to other songwriters and producers in Nashville.
After completing her degree in music business, she moved to Nashville in 2020 and released her first single, 'Wonder', in 2021. She followed this with the EP Pistol Made of Roses in 2022, but her song 'Tennessee Orange', which dropped that September, was her breakout hit.
Some of her biggest songs so far are:
Megan Moroney is not currently dating anyone as of 2023.
She has denied the rumours that she was romantically involved with Morgan Wallen, another country singer. She also said that the Tennessee shirt she wore in the cover art of her song 'Tennessee Orange' was Wallen’s, but that was all there was to their relationship.