Megan Moroney facts: Country singer's age, family, songs, boyfriend and career explained

8 November 2023, 14:50

Megan Moroney in 2023
Megan Moroney in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Megan Moroney is a rising star in the country music scene, with a distinctive voice and a knack for storytelling.

She has achieved remarkable success with her debut album Lucky, which features her platinum-certified hit single 'Tennessee Orange'.

But who is Megan Moroney, and how did she get to where she is today?

  1. How old is Megan Moroney?

    Megan Moroney is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born on October 9, 1997 in Savannah, Georgia, USA.

  2. How did she get her start in music?

    Megan Moroney got her start in music from a young age, as she grew up listening to country music and learned to play piano.

    Her father, who is also a musician, taught her how to play guitar and often performed with her on stage.

    While attending the University of Georgia, she opened for Chase Rice at a college concert, where he noticed her talent and encouraged her to pursue a music career.

    She also interned for Kristian Bush of Sugarland, who later introduced her to other songwriters and producers in Nashville.

    After completing her degree in music business, she moved to Nashville in 2020 and released her first single, 'Wonder', in 2021. She followed this with the EP Pistol Made of Roses in 2022, but her song 'Tennessee Orange', which dropped that September, was her breakout hit.

  3. What are Megan Moroney's biggest songs?

    Megan Moroney - Tennessee Orange (Official Video)

    Some of her biggest songs so far are:

    • I’m Not Pretty: This is the lead single from her debut album Lucky, which was released in 2023. The song is a self-empowerment anthem that celebrates inner beauty and challenges unrealistic standards of appearance. The song has over 976,000 views on YouTube and was praised by pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who said she loves Megan’s music.
    • Tennessee Orange: This is another single from her debut album Lucky, which was released in 2022. The song is a romantic ballad that tells the story of a Georgia girl who falls in love with a Tennessee boy and wears his favourite colour to show her affection. The song has over 16 million views on YouTube and was nominated for Best Country Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
    • Pistol Made of Roses: This is the title track from her EP, which was released in 2022. The song is about being a strong and independent woman who doesn’t need a man to protect her.

  4. Does Megan Moroney have a boyfriend?

    Megan Moroney is not currently dating anyone as of 2023.

    She has denied the rumours that she was romantically involved with Morgan Wallen, another country singer. She also said that the Tennessee shirt she wore in the cover art of her song 'Tennessee Orange' was Wallen’s, but that was all there was to their relationship.

