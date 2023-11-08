Megan Moroney facts: Country singer's age, family, songs, boyfriend and career explained

Megan Moroney is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born on October 9, 1997 in Savannah, Georgia, USA.

How did she get her start in music?

Megan Moroney got her start in music from a young age, as she grew up listening to country music and learned to play piano.

Her father, who is also a musician, taught her how to play guitar and often performed with her on stage.

While attending the University of Georgia, she opened for Chase Rice at a college concert, where he noticed her talent and encouraged her to pursue a music career.

She also interned for Kristian Bush of Sugarland, who later introduced her to other songwriters and producers in Nashville.

After completing her degree in music business, she moved to Nashville in 2020 and released her first single, 'Wonder', in 2021. She followed this with the EP Pistol Made of Roses in 2022, but her song 'Tennessee Orange', which dropped that September, was her breakout hit.