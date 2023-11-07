Morgan Wallen facts: Country singer's age, girlfriend, family and career revealed

By Tom Owen

Morgan Wallen is one of the most successful country music stars of the 21st century.

He rose to fame after competing on the sixth season of The Voice, where he impressed the judges with his powerful vocals and charismatic personality.

However, he was eliminated in the playoffs, and had to find his own way in the music industry. He signed with Big Loud Records, and released his debut album, If I Know Me, in 2018.

The album spawned several hit singles, such as 'Up Down', 'Whiskey Glasses', and 'Chasin’ You', and reached the top spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Wallen’s second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, was released in January 2021, and broke many records. It became the only country album in the 64-year history of the Billboard 200 to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1, and the first album to spend ten weeks at that spot since Whitney Houston’s Whitney in 1987.

The album featured singles like 'More Than My Hometown', '7 Summers', and 'Wasted on You', which showcased Wallen’s versatility and storytelling skills.

Wallen’s third album, One Thing at a Time, released in 2023, topped the Billboard 200 for 12 consecutive weeks, with all of its 36 tracks entering the Billboard Hot 100. This broke the record for most songs by an artist on the chart at one time. The single 'Last Night' peaked atop the Hot 100 in 2023, becoming Wallen’s first single to do so. He even cracked the UK top 40 with the song.

Morgan's life and career have not been without controversy. He has faced criticism for his use of racial slurs, his involvement in bar fights, and his violation of COVID-19 protocols. Wallen has apologized for his actions and expressed his desire to grow and learn from his mistakes. He has also donated money to various causes.