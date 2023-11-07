Morgan Wallen facts: Country singer's age, girlfriend, family and career revealed

7 November 2023, 14:55

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Morgan Wallen is one of the most successful country music stars of the 21st century.

He rose to fame after competing on the sixth season of The Voice, where he impressed the judges with his powerful vocals and charismatic personality.

However, he was eliminated in the playoffs, and had to find his own way in the music industry. He signed with Big Loud Records, and released his debut album, If I Know Me, in 2018.

The album spawned several hit singles, such as 'Up Down', 'Whiskey Glasses', and 'Chasin’ You', and reached the top spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Morgan Wallen interview!

Wallen’s second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, was released in January 2021, and broke many records. It became the only country album in the 64-year history of the Billboard 200 to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1, and the first album to spend ten weeks at that spot since Whitney Houston’s Whitney in 1987.

The album featured singles like 'More Than My Hometown', '7 Summers', and 'Wasted on You', which showcased Wallen’s versatility and storytelling skills.

Wallen’s third album, One Thing at a Time, released in 2023, topped the Billboard 200 for 12 consecutive weeks, with all of its 36 tracks entering the Billboard Hot 100. This broke the record for most songs by an artist on the chart at one time. The single 'Last Night' peaked atop the Hot 100 in 2023, becoming Wallen’s first single to do so. He even cracked the UK top 40 with the song.

Morgan's life and career have not been without controversy. He has faced criticism for his use of racial slurs, his involvement in bar fights, and his violation of COVID-19 protocols. Wallen has apologized for his actions and expressed his desire to grow and learn from his mistakes. He has also donated money to various causes.

  1. How old is Morgan Wallen and where was he born?

    Morgan Wallen is 30 years old as of 2023.

    He was born on May 13, 1993 in Sneedville, Tennessee, USA.

    His parents are Tommy and Lesli Wallen. Tommy served for a time as a local church pastor, while Lesli worked as a teacher. They influenced Morgan’s interest in music and supported his career.

    Morgan has three siblings: two sisters, Ashlyne and Mikaela, and a newly adopted sister, Lacey. Morgan’s parents adopted Lacey in July 2021 with the help of Omni Visions in Knoxville, Tennessee.

  2. How did Morgan Wallen get his start in music?

    Morgan Wallen - Collide | The Voice USA Season 6

    Morgan Wallen got his start in music after he injured his arm in a baseball game and could not pursue his athletic career.

    He began learning guitar and singing songs by his favourite country artists. He auditioned for the sixth season of The Voice in 2014, and joined Usher’s team. He later switched to Adam Levine’s team, but was eliminated in the playoffs.

    He then signed with Panacea Records, an independent label, and released his first EP, Stand Alone, in 2015. He later moved to Nashville and signed with Big Loud Records, a major label, and released his first album, If I Know Me, in 2018.

    Morgan Wallen’s music inspirations growing up were a mix of different genres and artists. He took piano and violin lessons as a child, and was exposed to classic rock by his father.

    He also listened to bands like Breaking Benjamin and Nickelback, and rappers like Lil Wayne In his teens, he developed a love for country music, especially artists like Keith Whitley and Eric Church, and modelled his sound after them.

    He also admired singers like Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Florida Georgia Line, who later became his collaborators.

  3. What are Morgan Wallen's biggest songs?

    Morgan Wallen - 7 Summers (Official Music Video)

    Some of his biggest songs are:

    • Last Night: This is his first song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as the lead single from his third album, One Thing at a Time. It is a catchy and upbeat song about having a memorable night with someone he loves.
    • You Proof: This is his second-highest peaking song on the Hot 100, reaching No. 5 in October 2021. It is also the second single from his second album, Dangerous: The Double Album. It is a heartfelt and emotional song about trying to move on from a breakup, but finding it hard to erase the memories of his ex.
    • Wasted On You: This is his third-highest peaking song on the Hot 100, reaching No. 9 in January 2021. It is also the third single from Dangerous. It is a melancholic and reflective song about regretting wasting his time and love on someone who did not appreciate him.
    • Thinkin’ Bout Me: This is his fourth-highest peaking song on the Hot 100, reaching No. 9 in March 2023. It is also the fourth single from One Thing at a Time. It is a playful and flirty song about wondering if his crush is thinking about him as much as he is thinking about her.
    • Whiskey Glasses: This is his fifth-highest peaking song on the Hot 100, reaching No. 17 in June 2019. It is also the third single from his debut album, If I Know Me. It is a fun and upbeat song about drinking whiskey to cope with a breakup, and pretending that everything is fine.
    • More Than My Hometown: This is his fourth single from Dangerous, and one of his most personal songs. It is a bittersweet and honest song about choosing his hometown and his music career over his love interest, who wants to leave and see the world. It reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020.
    • Sand In My Boots: This is the opening track and the sixth single from Dangerous. It is a nostalgic and romantic song about missing a summer fling he met at the beach, and feeling out of place in his hometown.
    • 7 Summers: The song was inspired by Wallen’s own experiences and thoughts on past relationships. He said that he was in a reflective state of mind when he wrote the song, and that he wanted to capture the feeling of looking back on a summer fling.

  4. Who is Morgan Wallen's partner and does he have kids?

    Morgan Wallen is not married and does not officially have a partner as of 2023.

    However, he has a son named Indigo Wilder, who was born on July 10, 2020. He shares his son with his ex-fiancée Katie Smith, whom he dated from 2017 to 2019.

    They broke up, but they remain close as co-parents.

    Morgan has been romantically linked with fellow country singer Megan Moroney.

