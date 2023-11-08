Kelsea Ballerini facts: Country singer's age, songs, boyfriend, family and career explained

Kelsea Ballerini is one of the most successful and influential country pop singers of her generation.

She has achieved five number one singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and she has also earned multiple nominations and awards, including a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2017.

But how did she get to where she is today? What inspired her to pursue music and what challenges did she face along the way?