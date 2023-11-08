Kelsea Ballerini facts: Country singer's age, songs, boyfriend, family and career explained

On Air Now
Kelsea Ballerini is one of the most successful and influential country pop singers of her generation.
She has achieved five number one singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and she has also earned multiple nominations and awards, including a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2017.
But how did she get to where she is today? What inspired her to pursue music and what challenges did she face along the way?
Kelsea Ballerini is 30 years old as of 2023.
She was born on September 12, 1993 in Mascot, Tennessee, USA.
She moved to Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 15 to pursue her music career.
Kelsea Ballerini is the only child of her parents, Ed and Carla Ballerini. Her father is of Italian descent, and worked as a sales manager for a country music radio station, and her mother worked in the marketing department of Thomas Nelson Bible Publishing.
They divorced when Kelsea was young, but they co-parented her and supported her passion for music.
Kelsea Ballerini got her start in music by writing songs as a child and moving to Nashville at the age of 15 to pursue her music career.
She signed a deal with Black River Entertainment in 2014 and released her debut single 'Love Me Like You Mean It' later that year.
She was influenced by artists in both the pop and country genres, such as Shania Twain and Taylor Swift.
She performed at the Grand Ole Opry for the first time in 2015 and became the first female artist to send a debut single to the top of the Country Airplay chart since Carrie Underwood in 2006.
Some of Kelsea Ballerini’s biggest songs so far are:
Kelsea Ballerini is currently dating Chase Stokes, an actor best known for his role as John B in the Netflix series Outer Banks. They first sparked dating rumours in early January 2023, when Stokes posted a photo of them cuddling at a football game on Instagram.
They confirmed their relationship in February 2023, when Ballerini opened up about her divorce and new romance on the podcast Call Her Daddy.
Before dating Stokes, Ballerini was married to Morgan Evans, a country singer from Australia. They met in March 2016, when they co-hosted the Country Music Channel Awards in Evans’ homeland.
They got engaged in December 2016 and tied the knot in Mexico in December 2017.
However, their marriage did not last, and Ballerini filed for divorce in August 2022.
Kelsea Ballerini is thought to be around 5ft 6in or 168 cm tall.