When is Post Malone releasing his new country album?

Post Malone is working on a country music album. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Post Malone has been teasing fans for quite a while now that a country album is coming.

The 28-year-old American artist is best known for his music in the world of hip-hop, pop and R&B, but in recent times he has slowly shifted focus to country.

His acclaimed 2023 album Austin fitted more into the genre of indie pop, showcasing his impressive vocals more than ever before.

Since then, he has performed alongside many of country's biggest stars, including Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley and Luke Combs. He also appeared on Beyonce's country album Cowboy Carter.

So, what can we expect from Post Malone next? Here's what we know so far:

Post Malone made his mark in 2016 with the trap/hip-hop track 'White Iverson', but his musical journey has not been confined to one genre. From the alternative rock vibes of 'Circles' to his heavy-metal influences in 'Take What You Want' (featuring Ozzy Osbourne) and his dedicated performance of Nirvana's songs during a 2020 livestream, Malone has explored various musical styles.

This shift to country has been on Malone's radar for some time. He once mentioned a potential double album with Dwight Yoakam’s band and suggested that "nothing" was holding him back from embracing a full-on outlaw country style, particularly after dropping hints following the 2023 CMA Awards.

Hardy, Morgan Wallen and Post Malone Perform 'John Deere Green' and 'Pickup Man' - The CMA Awards

Familiar with the country genre, Malone has been seen wearing T-shirts of artists like Billy Strings, Colter Wall, and Tyler Childers, and he has built connections with Nashville’s elite, such as Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, and Tanya Tucker.

His repertoire also includes covers of country songs like Sturgill Simpson's 'You Can Have The Crown', Dwight Yoakam's 'A Thousand Miles From Nowhere', Hank Williams Jr's 'There’s a Tear in My Beer', and Brad Paisley's 'I’m Gonna Miss Her'.

Malone announced that he was releasing a double album of country music back in April 2021, saying: “I wanted to create something everybody can get down to. People who like country will like it. People who like folk will dig it. Even people who like pop will be into it.

He named Johnny Cash as one of his main musical influences and that Dwight Yoakam’s backing band would help him make the album.

“Some day he’s going to come with a country album,” said Recently Republic Records’ Monte Lipman.

Post Malone - I'm Gonna Miss Her (Live from Indio) (Amazon Music Original)

However, with fans noting that Malone made the announcement on April Fools’ Day, the album never came to pass that year.

Cut to two years later, and he told radio station 93.3 The Bull that he was still considering making country music.

“I think I’ll do it whenever the time is right in the studio,” he said. “I’m just vibing, f**king around. I think it’ll be a fun time [and] I just like creating stuff and making everything.”

Malone elaborated more on his country project during an event with Apex Legends in November 2023. “Country album is coming,” he said on his Twitch channel while playing the video game.

“I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it’s so f**kin’ sick, but it’s not out. We made such sick music down in Nashville. It was so much, so much fun.”

He also spoke about the “amazing” country artist HARDY, saying: “He’s such a sweetheart. I had the most fun time ever.”

He then made an appearance at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards, where he joined Morgan Wallen and HARDY to cover Joe Diffie‘s 'Pickup Man'.

A week later, Post Malone achieved his first appearance on one of Billboard‘s country charts with 'Pickup Man'. The single featured Malone, Wallen and HARDY singing along with the late Diffie’s vocals. The song peaked at No. 34 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 44 on the Country Airplay charts.

In spring 2024, Malone has posted a few teasers to new music, including unreleased collaborations with Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs.

"Let’s go with the real mix this time @morganwallen 😂," the singer captioned the post with his Wallen collab.

He also posted a teaser of his new song 'Missin' You Like This', which blends modern country with his signature style.

He also performed a cover of Toby Keith's 'As Good as I Once Was' during his set at the American Rodeo in Dallas, and later performed a whole set of country covers at the 2024 Stagecoach Festival.

At that set, he teamed up with Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, and Dwight Yoakam for an 11-set of country songs that had been requested by fans.

It's only a matter of time before Post Malone releases his long-awaited country album, but from what we've heard so far, we can't wait!