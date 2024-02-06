Toby Keith's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Toby Keith was one of the most successful and influential country music artists of all time.

With over 20 albums, 60 singles, and countless awards, he established himself as a legend in the genre.

His songs range from patriotic anthems to humorous hits, from romantic ballads to rowdy tunes. Toby was known for his distinctive voice, his catchy hooks, and his outspoken lyrics.

Following Toby Keith's death at the age of 62, we look back at some of his best songs and what makes them so memorable. Whether you are a fan of Toby Keith or just curious about his music, you will find something to enjoy in this list.

My List Toby Keith - My List This country ballad reminds listeners of the importance of living in the present and cherishing the people and things that matter most. The song was released in 2002 as the third and final single from Toby Keith's album Pull My Chain. It became a huge hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and staying there for five weeks. It also crossed over to the pop charts, peaking at number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was written by Tim James and Rand Bishop, who were inspired by the events of 9/11. They wanted to write a song that reflected the changed perspective of many Americans after the terrorist attacks, who realized that life was too short and unpredictable to waste on trivial matters. The song tells the story of a man who has a list of things to do every day, such as paying bills, fixing the car, and mowing the lawn. However, he decides to put his list aside and spend more time with his wife and kids, saying "Start livin', that's the next thing on my list".

Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American) (Official Music Video) This patriotic anthem was released in 2002 as the lead single from his album Unleashed. The song expresses Keith's anger and pride after the September 11 attacks and his father's death in March 2001. It also pays tribute to the American military and the values of freedom and justice. Toby Keith wrote the song in 20 minutes on the back of a napkin while on an airplane. He initially did not intend to record it, but changed his mind after performing it for a group of Marines and receiving a positive response. The song caused controversy for its lyrics, with some critics accusing Keith of promoting violence and nationalism, while some fans praised him for his patriotism and courage. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart and number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This Toby Keith - You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This (Official Music Video) This ballad was released in 2000 as the fourth and final single from his album How Do You Like Me Now?. The song reached number one on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart, becoming Keith’s fifth number-one hit. The song tells the story of a couple who are friends, but start to develop romantic feelings for each other after sharing a kiss at a dance.He describes how the kiss makes him feel, and how he thinks they should not kiss like that unless they are in love. He also wonders if she feels the same way, and if they are ready to take their relationship to the next level. The song was written by Keith, and he said it was inspired by his wife, Tricia, whom he married in 1984.

Red Solo Cup Toby Keith - Red Solo Cup (Unedited Version) 'Red Solo Cup' was released in 2011 as the second single from his album Clancy’s Tavern. The song was written by Brett Warren, Brad Warren, Brett Beavers, and Jim Beavers, who were inspired by a red plastic cup they saw at a party. The song celebrates the red solo cup as a symbol of fun, friendship, and drinking. The song became a viral hit, thanks to its catchy chorus, humorous lyrics, and quirky music video, which featured cameo appearances by celebrities such as Ted Nugent, Larry Bird, Craig Ferguson, and Carrot Top. The song reached number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 9 on the Hot Country Songs chart, becoming Keith’s highest-charting crossover single. The song also received a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance at the 54th Grammy Awards. The song has been praised for its lighthearted tone and party anthem vibe, as well as being criticized for its lack of substance and musical quality. Some critics have called it “the stupidest song of the year” and “a low point in country music history”. However, the song has also been embraced by fans and celebrities alike, who have posted their own versions and parodies of the song on social media. It may have divided opinions, but also united people in having a good time. It is a song that reflects the simple joys of life, as well as the cultural phenomenon of the red solo cup. As Keith sings in the song, “Red solo cup, I fill you up, let’s have a party!”

Beer for My Horses (with Willie Nelson) Toby Keith - Beer For My Horses (Official Music Video) ft. Willie Nelson 'Beer for My Horses' was the fourth and final single from Keith's album Unleashed. The song was written by Keith and his frequent collaborator Scotty Emerick, and was inspired by a phrase that Willie Nelson used to say on stage: "Whiskey for me and beer for my horses". The song tells the story of a group of vigilantes who take justice into their own hands and execute a group of outlaws who killed their friend, a deputy sheriff. The song's chorus celebrates the old-fashioned way of dealing with crime, by hanging the criminals from a tree and having a drink afterwards. The song was a huge commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and staying there for six consecutive weeks. It also crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 22. The song also inspired a feature film of the same name, starring Keith and Rodney Carrington as two small-town deputies who go on a road trip to rescue their girlfriend from a drug lord.

A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action Toby Keith - A Little Less Talk And A Lot More Action One of his early hits was this third single from his self-titled first album. The song reached number 2 on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. It is a catchy and upbeat tune that tells of Toby's desire for more action and less talk in his romantic life. He is tired of his partner's endless chatter and wants to find some satisfaction at a bar. There, he meets a woman who is also looking for a way out of her boring situation. They exchange a look that says they want a little less talk and a lot more action. The song was originally recorded by Hank Williams Jr on his 1992 album Maverick, but it did not become a single. Toby Keith's version was more successful and became one of his signature songs.

I Love This Bar Toby Keith - I Love This Bar This track was the first single from his 2003 album Shock'n Y'all. The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart and stayed there for five weeks. It also peaked at number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and sold over two million copies in the US. The song is a tribute to a bar that Keith loves and the people who frequent it. He describes the bar as a place where he can be himself and enjoy the company of various characters, such as cowboys, truckers, yuppies, and even hookers. He wrote the song with his friend and fellow country singer Scotty Emerick, who also co-wrote many of his other hits. It was inspired by a real bar that Keith visited in Syracuse, New York, called the Bull & Bear Pub. He liked the bar so much that he decided to write a song about it and name it after one of its signs that read 'I Love This Bar'. It ended up inspiring a chain of restaurants owned by Keith called Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill, which has locations in several states, such as Oklahoma, Nevada, and Arizona.

How Do You Like Me Now?! Toby Keith - How Do You Like Me Now?! This track was released in 1999 as the second single and title track from his album of the same name. Keith co-wrote it with David Geffen and Chuck Cannon. The song is about a man who was rejected by a woman in high school, but later achieved fame and success as a musician. He taunts her with the question "how do you like me now?" and wonders if she regrets turning him down. The song is based on Keith's own experience of being snubbed by a girl who preferred more popular guys. It was a huge hit for Keith, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart and number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

As Good As I Once Was Toby Keith - As Good As I Once Was This was released in 2005 as the second single from his album Honkytonk University. The song was co-written by Keith and Scotty Emerick, who also plays guitar on the track. The song became one of Keith’s most successful hits, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and staying there for six weeks. It is a humorous and self-deprecating reflection on aging and masculinity, as Toby recounts various situations that test his physical and sexual prowess. In the first verse, he is approached by a pair of frisky twins who invite him for a threesome, but he admits he needs some help from a “little blue pill”. In the second verse, he gets involved in a bar fight to help his friend Dave, but ends up getting knocked out by a bouncer. In the chorus, he repeats the phrase “I ain’t as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was”, implying that he can still perform well on occasion, but not as consistently as before. The song is based on a phrase that Keith heard from his father, who in turn got it from actor Burt Reynolds on a TV show. Emerick later saw the same episode on a rerun and realized where the inspiration came from. It became one of Keith’s signature songs and a fan favourite, as it showcases his witty and relatable songwriting style. The song also resonates with many listeners who can relate to the feeling of getting older and losing some of their abilities, but still having some pride and confidence in themselves.