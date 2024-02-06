Country legend Toby Keith dies after cancer fight, aged 62

By Tom Eames

Country music icon Toby Keith has died at the age of 62.

His official website and social media accounts confirmed the sad news on Tuesday (February 6), 18 months after revealing he had stomach cancer.

The 'Should've Been a Cowboy' singer died on Monday night with his family by his side, a statement said.

Toby Keith announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer in June 2022, and in September 2023 he spoke of the "roller coaster" experience of its treatment.

"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time," the statement read.

The singer is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucas, and their three children, daughters Shelley Covel Rowland, singer Krystal Keith and son, Stelen. He had four grandchildren.

Earlier this month, Toby opened up about his stomach cancer in an interview with 9News.

"I was going through all the chemo, radiation, surgery, and I got to the point where I was comfortable with whatever happened. I had my brain wrapped around it, and I was in a good spot either way," Keith said.

Toby Keith - As Good As I Once Was

In 2006, Keith set up a foundation to help children battling cancer.

Toby Keith was an American country music singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer. He was born on July 8, 1961 in Clinton, Oklahoma.

He was one of the most successful and influential artists in the genre, with more than 20 number one hits and over 40 million albums sold worldwide. He was also known for his patriotic songs, such as 'Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue' and 'Beer for My Horses'.

Toby Keith Opens Up About His Battle With Cancer And Decades Long Career

He founded his own label, Show Dog Nashville, in 2005, and starred in two movies, Broken Bridges and Beer for My Horses. He received many awards and honours, including four American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, and the National Medal of Arts. He was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

He was widely admired and respected by his fans and peers, and his legacy will live on through his music and his charitable work