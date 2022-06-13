Toby Keith announces he has stomach cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy

Toby Keith has released a statement on Twitter announcing that he is undergoing six months of chemotherapy for stomach cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Country star Toby Keith took to social media to tell his fans the sad news that he is undergoing six months of treatment for stomach cancer.

Seven-time Grammy nominee Toby Keith told his 1.2 million followers that he has been battling the disease since last year.

Keith, 60, released the statement on Twitter to his shocked fans on Sunday (June 12), but reassured them it was "so far, so good" as he undergoes aggressive treatment.

The singer wrote: "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Seven-time Grammy nominee, Toby Keith, told his 1.2 million followers that he has been battling cancer since last year. Picture: Alamy

"I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breath, recover and relax."

The star concluded his statement by saying: "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait. - T"

Ohio State Fair announced that the singer wouldn't be performing on July 28 and shortly afterwards, Toby Keith's publicist, Elaine Schock, revealed he wouldn't be playing anymore gigs "for now".

Toby has been a country music favourite since he burst onto the scene in the '90s.

Toby Keith has been married to Tricia Lucas (pictured) since 1984 and the couple have three children together. Picture: Alamy

The star's big breakthrough came in 1999 when his song 'How Do You Like Me Now?!' hit number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart in 2000.

Keith founded his own label Show Dog Nashville in 2006 and has released 19 studio albums in his career.

The star has had 20 number one hits and 21 additional top 10 hits in the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and has total sales of over 40 million albums worldwide.

Keith has been married to Tricia Lucas since 1984 and the pair have three children, Shelley, Krystal and Stelen.