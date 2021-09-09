Phil Collins says he can 'barely hold a drumstick' ahead of Genesis tour after illness

9 September 2021, 19:30 | Updated: 9 September 2021, 19:32

Phil Collins says he can 'barely hold a [drum]stick' ahead of Genesis tour
Phil Collins says he can 'barely hold a [drum]stick' ahead of Genesis tour. Picture: BBC iPlayer // BBC Breakfast
By Hannah Lovejoy

Phil Collins has revealed more details about his health ahead of Genesis’ upcoming UK tour.

Phil Collins appeared on TV on Thursday (September 9) alongside his Genesis bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks.

Genesis spoke about their upcoming tour and Phil confirmed that it would likely be the band’s last tour together due to his declining health and the band getting older.

Phil mentioned that he was “physically challenged” and finds it “frustrating” because he’d like to be playing the drums alongside his son on the tour.

Phil Collins says he can 'barely hold a [drum]stick' ahead of Genesis tour. Picture: Getty

“I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating cause I’d love to be playing up there with my son,” Phil told BBC Breakfast.

Phil’s son Nicholas Collins will be joining Genesis on the road as part of the band and will be playing drums for the entirety of the UK tour.

When asked if he’d be doing any drumming on tour, Phil explained that it’s no longer possible for him to hold drumsticks.

Phil Collins says he can 'barely hold a [drum]stick' ahead of Genesis tour. Picture: BBC iPlayer // BBC Breakfast

Phil said: “No, I’d love to I mean I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So, there are certain physical things which get in the way.”

Previously, Phil mentioned that he believes this upcoming tour will be Genesis’ last and added that these performances are a way of "putting it to bed".

He added: “Yeah, well you know you see things. I mean, we’re all men of our age and I think to some extent, yeah it is putting it to bed. But, I think just generally for me I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore.”

