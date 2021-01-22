Genesis announce rescheduled dates for 2021 Last Domino UK tour – all the ticket details

Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford say they are rescheduling their 2021 The Last Domino? tour dates from April 2021 to September 2021. Picture: Genesis

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford say they are rescheduling their 2021 Genesis tour dates from April 2021 to September 2021.

Genesis have announced they are once again rescheduling their 2021 tour dates for The Last Domino? tour of the UK and Ireland.

Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford have moved their first tour date from April to September due to the global pandemic, 13 years after they last toured together.

Genesis promise fans that existing tickets for the rescheduled dates will remain valid, and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent with details.

Tony, Phil and Mike explained their decision in a press release, saying: “Well let’s just forget about that last year and focus on 2021 shall we!

"We can't wait to finally get this show on the road, but we feel the decision to move the tour is the best one for those planning on attending and for us as a band and crew.

"We hope now we can all relax a little more and focus on the music and having a good night.”

The tour is the first live outing together for the trio since the globe-trotting, sell-out Turn It On Again: The Tour in 2007 and will be joined on stage in 2021 by Phil Collins' son Nic Collins on drums, and the bands long time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

Tickets for The Last Domino? tour are available here.

Genesis have announced their new dates for The Last Domino? tour in 2021. Picture: Genesis

Speaking at the launch of the tour back in March 2020, Mike Rutherford said: “I think it’s a natural moment. Phil’s been out on tour for the last two-and-a-half years and his son Nick has been drumming, so it seemed like the natural moment to have a conversation about it. We’re all still good friends, we’re all above grass and here we are!"

Phil Collins said: “For me, it was something that was working and it was a problem we had to overcome, although I’ll be doing my best to play some bits on the tour.

"I’ve been working out what songs to play, but Tony and Mike came to the shows at the Albert Hall and both were taken with the way he understood what was needed.

“He plays a bit like me when he wants to. I’m one of his many influences, being his dad. He plays like me and he kinda has the same attitude as me, so that was a good starter," added Collins.

Genesis are one of the most successful bands of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide. They started off life as a progressive rock band fronted by Peter Gabriel, but eventually morphed into a stadium-filling pop-rock trio with drummer Phil Collins taking over as frontman.

They last reunited in 2007 for their sell-out Turn It On Again Tour. Rumours of a reunion emerged earlier this year, when Collins, Rutherford and Banks were spotted at a basketball game.

Genesis are one of the most successful bands of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide. Pictured: Phil Colins. Picture: Genesis

New The Last Domino? 2021 tour dates below:

Wednesday 15th September Dublin 3 Arena

Thursday 16th September Dublin 3 Arena

Saturday 18th September Belfast SSE Arena

Monday 20th September Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tuesday 21st September Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday 22nd September Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 24th September Manchester AO Arena

Saturday 25th September Manchester AO Arena

Monday 27th September Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday 28th September Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday 30th September Newcastle Utilita Arena

Friday 1st October Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sunday 3rd October Liverpool M & S Bank Arena

Monday 4th October Liverpool M & S Bank Arena

Thursday 7th October Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Friday 8th October Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Monday 11th October London O2

Tuesday 12th October London O2

Wednesday 13th October London O2